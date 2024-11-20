Winners Announced: 4th Quarter Volume 41 Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests

The 4th Quarter Writers of the Future Contest winners.

The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announce the Winners and Finalists for the 4th Quarter of Year 41.

It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” — L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founder

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the fourth-quarter winners for its 41st year.For the Writers of the Future Contest, the writer winners for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, are:First Place – Patrick MacPhee from CanadaSecond Place – Andrew Jackson from Great BritainThird Place – Robert F. Lowell from CaliforniaFor the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the illustrator winners are:Cam Collins from IllinoisMarianna Mester from HungaryJordan Smajstrla from TexasThe Contest Director, Joni Labaqui, stated, “With this announcement, all winners to be published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 have been selected, and everyone with the Contest looks forward to meeting each of them this coming April in Hollywood. Congratulations to them all!” You can find the complete list of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, Silver Honorable Mentions, and Honorable Mentions at www.writersofthefuture.com/blog In 1985, with the release of the first volume of the series, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” And with that, the longest-running and most successful science fiction and fantasy competition for new writers and artists began.The award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, some of the field’s biggest names, and a lavish awards ceremony.Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Doug Beason, Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Brian Herbert, Hugh Howey, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Mark Leslie Lefebvre, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, and Sean Williams.Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Mike Perkins, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Irvin Rodriguez, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, and Stephen Youll.The success of the Contests is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

