CBP Launches Global Entry Enrollment on Departure at Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA – Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) are pleased to announce that, from November 18, 2024, through January 3, 2025, Global Entry Enrollment on Departure (EOD) interviews will be offered for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants traveling through or departing ATL International Airport. This initiative provides greater flexibility for travelers looking to complete the enrollment through the busy holiday season process without needing to schedule an appointment at a Global Entry Enrollment Center.

CBP officers at Atlanta airport "E" Concourse complete the interview process of Global Entry applicants that are conditionally approved.

Previously, Global Entry applicants had the option to schedule an appointment at a Global Entry Enrollment Center or complete their interview through Enrollment on Arrival (EOA) at select U.S. airports. Now, with the Enrollment on Departure program, travelers departing from ATL Airport will have the opportunity to finalize their Global Entry enrollment conveniently as they travel.

“CBP is excited to partner with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to offer Global Entry Enrollment on Departure interviews,” said John Quintana, CBP Area Port Director for Atlanta. “This is great news for those trying to schedule interviews to complete their membership into this critically acclaimed trusted traveler program.”

The Global Entry Enrollment on Departure service at ATL will be available near the E Concourse information booth at the main food court area. Interviews will be offered Monday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Conditionally approved applicants must arrive at the airport early enough to complete the interview before their scheduled departure.

To complete the enrollment, applicants are required to have the following documents:

• A valid passport or travel document and

• Proof of address (such as a driver’s license, mortgage statement, rental agreement, or utility bill) to confirm residency. This is not required for minors.

Global Entry allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival to the United States. Global Entry members submit their U.S. admissions on touchless portals or on CBP’s new Global Entry mobile application. Last year, over 14.8 million trusted travelers used the Global Entry touchless portals and Global Entry mobile app upon arrival to the United States. The Global Entry program currently has over 12.7 million members and is operational at 77 U.S. airports, including 14 CBP Preclearance locations.

CBP processed 3.8 million applications to trusted traveler programs last year, a new record. To learn more about Global Entry and other CBP trusted traveler programs, please visit https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs.

