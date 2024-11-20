“Inadequate” risk assessments put firms at risk of regulatory action
Over the last 12 months, the SRA has doubled its engagement with firms, with 254 inspections and 258 desk-based reviews between April 2023 and April 2024.
This means the chance of being audited by the SRA is increasing.
Over three-quarters of firms (77%) were found to be fully (21.5%) or partially (55.5%) compliant with their AML and financial sanctions obligations.
But the SRA found 23% of firms to be non-compliant, with corrective or enforcement action including:
- 44 fines levied totalling £556,832
- two findings and warnings issues
- one condition placed on a firm’s authorisation
- four cases referred to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT)
The SDT:
- issued two fines totalling £511,900
- suspended or placed controls on employment on one individual
- dismissed or did not uphold the findings in two cases
Common compliance issues
Of the 118 firms found not be compliant, the most common breaches were failures to:
- carry out client and/or matter risk assessments
- have a compliant firm-wide risk assessment
- have adequate AML policies, controls and procedures
- carry out staff training
- adequately identify and verify clients at the outset
- assess and identify client or matter risks
- carry out ongoing monitoring of transactions
- carry out source of funds checks
The SRA published a thematic review on AML training in October 2024 emphasising the importance of not treating AML training as a tick-box exercise.
Steps your firm can take include:
- making sure staff are well-versed in money laundering regulations and data protection
- keeping comprehensive and detailed records of all sessions, materials and assessments for SRA inspections
- keeping detailed and up-to-date training logs
- adopting the ROLE framework:
- relatable: tailor training to specific roles and risks, making it bespoke to your firm or work types
- ongoing: don’t treat AML training as a one-time event and update staff regularly
- leadership-driven: senior involvement and buy-in is crucial
- engaging: use a mix of interactive methods (such as e-learning, workshops, webinars and more) to keep your team alert and informed, with real-life scenarios to keep it relevant
There is an upcoming thematic review on source of funds.
How we can help
As the professional body for solicitors, we have a range of expert resources to help you keep ahead of your regulatory obligations and minimise risk.
Explore our anti-money laundering hub to access expert, practical and time-saving resources, including guidance on:
When it comes to due diligence, take a risk-based approach and ask yourself “does it make sense?’
The anti-money laundering guidance for the legal sector also contains expanded guidance on:
- policies, controls and procedures
- understanding and evidencing source of funds and source of wealth
- governance and internal controls
