“Inadequate” risk assessments put firms at risk of regulatory action

Over the last 12 months, the SRA has doubled its engagement with firms, with 254 inspections and 258 desk-based reviews between April 2023 and April 2024.

This means the chance of being audited by the SRA is increasing.

Over three-quarters of firms (77%) were found to be fully (21.5%) or partially (55.5%) compliant with their AML and financial sanctions obligations.

But the SRA found 23% of firms to be non-compliant, with corrective or enforcement action including:

44 fines levied totalling £556,832

two findings and warnings issues

one condition placed on a firm’s authorisation

four cases referred to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT)

The SDT:

issued two fines totalling £511,900

suspended or placed controls on employment on one individual

dismissed or did not uphold the findings in two cases

Common compliance issues

Of the 118 firms found not be compliant, the most common breaches were failures to:

carry out client and/or matter risk assessments

have a compliant firm-wide risk assessment

have adequate AML policies, controls and procedures

carry out staff training

adequately identify and verify clients at the outset

assess and identify client or matter risks

carry out ongoing monitoring of transactions

carry out source of funds checks

The SRA published a thematic review on AML training in October 2024 emphasising the importance of not treating AML training as a tick-box exercise.

Steps your firm can take include:

making sure staff are well-versed in money laundering regulations and data protection

keeping comprehensive and detailed records of all sessions, materials and assessments for SRA inspections

keeping detailed and up-to-date training logs

adopting the ROLE framework: relatable: tailor training to specific roles and risks, making it bespoke to your firm or work types ongoing: don’t treat AML training as a one-time event and update staff regularly leadership-driven: senior involvement and buy-in is crucial engaging: use a mix of interactive methods (such as e-learning, workshops, webinars and more) to keep your team alert and informed, with real-life scenarios to keep it relevant



There is an upcoming thematic review on source of funds.

