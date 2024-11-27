Sensfix Unveils AI Agent for Facility Maintenance, Following $2.5M EU Innovation Grant

New AI Agent Transforms and Democratizes Facility Management using Multimodal AI Intelligence

Our AI Agent scans the surroundings, recognizes objects & defects and opens a complaint, sparing you a phone call or email. A rule engine automates decisions by comparing multimodal inputs seamlessly” — Balaji Renkumar, Sensfix CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensfix is thrilled to announce the global launch of the Sensfix AI Agent - an industry-first enterprise AI software for facility maintenance . This launch follows the successful completion of an R&D initiative funded by a prestigious EU grant, awarded in 2022.Sensfix was awarded a $2.5M non-dilutive grant by the European Union, disbursed by the National Science Foundation of Poland (NCBiR), to support the development of a groundbreaking Multimodal AI-based rule engine. This proprietary technology drives Sensfix’s AI Agent, empowering it to automate maintenance in buildings and facilities by integrating diverse multimodal inputs. Unlike traditional rule engines based on the IFTTT model, this system enables nuanced decision-making based on complex data modalities—including image, video, audio, and text—simulating human-like problem-solving.The R&D project titled “Industrial research and development of AI technologies to develop a multi-objective decision engine in operation & maintenance of machinery and equipment exploiting an innovative representational space fusing multi-modal inputs consisting of numeric, text and image modalities” was financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the sub-measure 1.1.1 of the Intelligent Development Operational Program 2014-2020. Throughout the initiative, Sensfix collaborated closely with industry leaders and companies across a variety of industries to refine, test, and deploy this technology, achieving tangible improvements in real-world environments. Key partners included Alstom, Cadagua (a Ferrovial company), Wayra (a Telefónica company), Ericsson, Miele, Digital Catapult, Seoul Milk, IP500 Global Alliance, Microchip, UiPath, PGNiG, Edp Energia, Veolia Middle East and Joulon, whose invaluable feedback shaped the development of the Sensfix AI Agent.With the Sensfix AI Agent, organizations now have access to a Do-It-Yourself Digital Maintenance Platform, allowing customers to independently set up and digitalize maintenance workflows by harnessing multimodal data inputs. This platform enables even unskilled workers to perform complex maintenance tasks, leveraging computer vision and natural language processing (NLP) technologies to AI-upskill teams in real-time. By automating workflows, managing inventories, and streamlining complaints and ticket management, the platform optimizes resources, reduces operational costs, and enhances safety and reliability across diverse sectors.Sensfix extends its gratitude to the EU and NCBiR for their support, which has been instrumental in our journey toward revolutionizing facility maintenance. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and continuing our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions for efficient facilities maintenance.About SensfixSensfix is an AI Agent/Teammate for facility maintenance with offices in San Francisco, Tampa, Lodz (Poland) and Seoul (South Korea). For more information, visit www.sensfix.com

