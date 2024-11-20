Healy Highlights Importance of New Task Order at Commander’s Call

The dual-hatted chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command highlighted the importance of his latest Task Order, TASKORD 2024-01, at a commander’s call at the Museum of Aviation here the day after Veteran’s Day.

Speaking to a group of about 1,000 members of the AFRC headquarters team, Lt. Gen. John P. Healy said that the command’s strategic priorities of Ready Now! and Transforming for the Future remain. TASKORD 2024-1, sent to all Air Force Reserve personnel on 1 November, details what all members of the Reserve team must do to ensure AFRC continues to make progress in pursuing its strategic priorities.

“We just reissued the TASKORD, the 2024 version, and it’s very specific on what we need everybody to do in terms of staying current, qualified, medically and physically fit,” Healy said at the commander’s call. “But what we’re also looking at are the core functions of communication, collaboration, accountability and action, with a heavy emphasis on accountability and action in the midst of a lot of the changes that are going on.”

“There has been significant change from TASKORD 2023-01,” Healy said in the introduction to the new TASKORD. “The secretary of the Air Force’s direction to reoptimize for Great Power Competition challenges us to present a modernized and effective force that is organized, trained and equipped to deter conflict and prevail against today’s threat.”

The general went on to say that AFRC will focus on developing mission-ready Airmen, building a force that remains combat ready to meet combatant command rotational requirements, and aligning and resourcing the new Combat Wing force presentation model to meet Joint Force warfighting demands through 2033 and beyond.

The new task order details the responsibilities of every member of the command, from the individual Airman to the commanders, senior enlisted leaders and staffs, outlining requirements and expectations to meet national security objectives.

“Our ability to meet Joint Force warfighting demands over the next several years is dependent on an available, committed, trained and developed force,” Healy said in the new TASKORD. “We will accelerate our ability to prepare and present a certified Expeditionary Air Base capability for the 25.2 Air Force Force Generation Cycle, while meeting all combatant command requirements prior to and afterwards. Simultaneously, the Air Force Reserve will serve as definitive experts in the design, implementation and execution of Combat Wings.”

The commander went on to say that the Reserve will maintain its efforts to successfully recruit new Airmen and remain committed to caring for and retaining currently serving Airmen and families.

“We will continue to prioritize developing the enlisted force and identifying a common mission-focused development and training path, and remain focused on reforming our organization, leveraging data to make informed decisions, taking sensible risks and up-channeling challenges and barriers to success,” he said.

Healy wrapped up his introduction to the new TASKORD by saying that he “expects leaders at every level to generate readiness while maintaining unwavering support of our individual Airmen. The past year has been productive, but we must remain committed to our priorities of Ready Now! and Transforming for the Future.”