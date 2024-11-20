CTO to Champion Caribbean Climate Resilience at COP29 in Baku

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will bring its advocacy to the global stage at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), currently taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.Representing the Caribbean region, the CTO will spotlight the critical climate challenges that small island developing states (SIDS) face, with an emphasis on the tourism sector’s vulnerability. Tourism is the economic backbone of the Caribbean, and the CTO aims to amplify the concerns of the region’s 44.5 million residents, who experience firsthand the consequences of climate change, including rising sea levels, intensified hurricanes, and environmental degradation that threaten livelihoods, infrastructure, and natural attractions.“Tourism is the heartbeat of the Caribbean. Yet, we must confront the stark reality that our islands contribute the least but are among the most vulnerable to climate change. The effects of rising sea levels, beach erosion, and stronger and unpredictable hurricanes impact not only our economies but also the very essence of Caribbean life,” stated Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of CTO. “Our presence at COP29 is a critical step in advancing climate-resilient tourism practices and ensuring that global climate action addresses the unique challenges of our region.”CTO remains committed to frameworks like the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism and anticipates outcomes from COP29 that firmly integrate tourism into global climate strategies. The intergovernmental organization will make a unified statement calling for stronger climate action, increased funding for resilience, and policies that protect tourism-dependent economies. A high-level session featuring Ministers of Tourism will take place on November 20.Through its proactive efforts, CTO continues to champion sustainable tourism practices, renewable energy initiatives, climate-resilient infrastructure, and strategies that balance economic development with environmental stewardship. The organization’s message will underscore that the Caribbean’s vulnerability is a global issue that demands collective and urgent action.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.