S.C. Sheds Time Limit for Motions to Set Aside Judgment

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a party filing a motion to set aside a judgment under Code of Civil Procedure §473(d), based on extrinsic evidence showing a lack of proper service, is not required to seek relief within two years of the entry of judgment, repudiating a long line of Court of Appeal decisions establishing that time limit.

