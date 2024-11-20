S.C. Sheds Time Limit for Motions to Set Aside Judgment

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a party filing a motion to set aside a judgment under Code of Civil Procedure §473(d), based on extrinsic evidence showing a lack of proper service, is not required to seek relief within two years of the entry of judgment, repudiating a long line of Court of Appeal decisions establishing that time limit.

