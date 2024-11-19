Comer Opens Hearing on FEMA’s Efforts to Deliver Disaster Relief

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) delivered remarks today at a hearing on “Oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.” Following reports that at least one FEMA official engaged in political discrimination against supporters of President Donald Trump, Chairman Comer expressed concerns that this might not be an isolated incident within the agency. Chairman Comer emphasized FEMA’s responsibility to use taxpayer dollars effectively and deliver assistance promptly to Americans affected by disasters. While the Oversight Committee examines FEMA’s operations, he highlighted that these issues are part of a larger problem: the urgent need to hold the unelected, unchecked federal workforce accountable. He concluded by stating that the Committee will work with the incoming Trump Administration to ensure accountability within the federal workforce. This includes implementing measures to address poor performers and rogue employees who actively resist carrying out the policies of a duly elected president.

Below are Chairman Comer’s prepared remarks.

Today marks our first hearing since the election, in which President Trump won in a landslide.

This summer, Ranking Member Raskin described Republicans as a “shrinking, shriveling minority party; they’re a cult of personality, and there’s not many people who are buying the cult and dogma anymore.”

Yet, just two weeks ago, President Trump received historic support from Americans of all races, religions, and backgrounds.

It’s clear that the American people aren’t buying what the Democrats are selling anymore.

For nearly a decade, Democrats—many of whom are in this room today—have demonized the millions of Americans who support President Trump.

I think of the proud Americans in my district—good neighbors, citizens, and God-fearing individuals. They are tired of being called “trash,” “cult followers,” “fascists,” “Nazis,” and many other horrific names for simply loving their country and supporting President Trump.

My constituents want the cost of living to stop skyrocketing—whether its food, gas, or heating their homes. They want the border sealed to stop the flow of illegal drugs and criminal aliens coming to our communities. They want to end the weaponization of government.

Unfortunately, we have recently seen a disturbing example of this weaponization of government on full display.

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, at least one FEMA official engaged in political discrimination against supporters of President Trump. This official ordered employees to discriminate against vulnerable Americans affected by a hurricane when they needed assistance the most.

This same employee alleged on TV that this was not an isolated event, and that FEMA essentially treats the homes of President Trump’s supporters as if they were homes of people with vicious dogs.

This is unacceptable, and Americans demand accountability.

Today’s hearing provides members and the American people the opportunity to get answers about these troubling developments that have overshadowed FEMA’s critical mission.

While today’s hearing will focus on FEMA, the issue at hand is part of a larger problem: the urgent need to hold the unelected, unaccountable federal workforce accountable to the American people and to the duly elected President of the United States.

In his first term, President Trump faced not only open insubordination from federal employees who refused to help implement his policies, but also subtler practices intended to thwart elements of his agenda.

And we are already hearing through media reports that some federal employees – from DOD, EPA, and DOJ – are already plotting to thwart President Trump’s agenda again when he is sworn in as president in January.

The current system does not have strong enough mechanisms to ensure accountability. The disciplinary system is run by and for civil servants to protect civil servants.

President Trump has pledged to take action to bring accountability to the federal workforce and ensure there are measures in place to appropriately deal with poor performers and those who actively resist implementing the policies of a duly elected president.

And he will have strong allies in the Republican members of the House Oversight Committee.

Democrats claim President Trump is trying to politicize the civil service, but situations like the one at FEMA validate our concerns that it is already politicized.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the civil service has not only grown in size, but also in power.

And this power is evident. Just ask the people in Highlands County, Florida. They needed help, but at least one FEMA official used her power to make help harder to get.

We only know this because one whistleblower was brave enough to come forward. But others knew about this and said nothing.

And FEMA leadership didn’t take action against this supervisor until the press exposed this discrimination. More importantly, FEMA officials did not immediately end the discrimination.

Since being fired, this supervisor has made multiple media appearances claiming she was following direction from above and that the practice is widespread.

So, the question is this: from FEMA’s perspective, was her main offense not only saying the quiet part out loud, but that she put it in writing?

Who knows how many victims in Florida were left out of a rapid disaster relief response. And what about other areas of the country? How long has this gone on and where?

It is not acceptable for anyone to threaten the life or safety of FEMA employees, and FEMA does need to protect its people, but this does not justify writing off a huge segment of the population.

I am eager to hear from the Administrator today about the status FEMA’s disaster relief efforts, as well as how we can prevent future discrimination.

Thank you, Administrator, for being here today. I now yield to the Ranking Member for his opening remarks.