Travel Through Trauma Redefines Healing Through Exploration

Empowering young adults to heal from trauma through solo travel, therapy, and life coaching. Breaking cycles of poverty, one journey at a time.

Each trip brings a big life decision. Distance allows you to see the bigger picture.” — Minsey Lee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel Through Trauma , a pioneering nonprofit, has launched a holistic program designed to support young adults from underprivileged backgrounds in overcoming generational poverty and trauma.Over 30% of young adults aged 18–29 in the U.S. live in low-income households, with poverty rates especially high among marginalized communities (Semega et al., 2021). Travel Through Trauma’s program combines solo international travel with resources like therapy, life coaching, fitness training, self-defense, cultural lessons, and financial coaching, equipping participants with tools to build resilience.Founded by Ashraf Farassati, Travel Through Trauma immerses participants in diverse cultural experiences that foster self-discovery and healing.The 4-month program is tailored for young adults affected by trauma, helping them develop life-changing skills through travel, therapy, and community support. Studies indicate that 75% of young adults with mental health conditions lack access to adequate treatment due to cost and stigma (Mojtabai et al., 2017), barriers that this program aims to overcome.Research shows that solo travel can significantly boost mental well-being, with 70% of participants reporting increased self-awareness and reduced anxiety (Thompson, 2019). However, low-income individuals often lack access to both travel and mental health services, limiting their recovery options.Minsey Lee, Web and Brand Developer at Travel Through Trauma, highlights travel’s transformative impact: “Each trip brings a big life decision. Distance allows you to see the bigger picture.” Similarly, Development Writer Darnell Lowe emphasizes the introspective benefits of travel: “It allows me to pause and understand myself on a deeper level.”“Our mission is to empower young adults from underserved communities to not just survive but thrive,” says Farassati. The program, which spans four months, partners with organizations like BetterHelp, Moodfit, and Allianz.Call to ActionTravel Through Trauma seeks partners, sponsors, and donors to expand its reach. The organization aims to raise $500,000 over three years to enhance programs and serve more clients. Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are open, along with applications for the next cohort for young adults seeking healing through international travel.About Travel Through TraumaFounded in 2023, Travel Through Trauma helps young adults break cycles of trauma and poverty through solo travel and a comprehensive support system.Contact:Travel Through TraumaEmail: ashraf@travelthroughtrauma.orgPhone: +1 (213) 534-7773Website: www.travelthroughtrauma.org For more information on donations, partnerships, or applications, visit www.travelthroughtrauma.org

