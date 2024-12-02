Keith Oringer and Michael Hymanson's Legends of the Security Services Industry now available from CRC Press

Legends of the Security Services Industry: Profiles in Leadership - Now available from CRC Press.

Oringer and Hymanson's book presents the amazing stories of the men and women at the forefront of creating and developing the leading global security companies.

... the fascinating history of the global security services industry, profiling the entrepreneurial leaders who built it ... a noteworthy addition to any business executive's leadership toolkit.” — Waldemar Schmidt, Ex-CEO of ISS, Author of The Job of the CEO

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fascinating, one-of-a-kind book delves into the past and recent history of one the largest growth industries in the last 30 years. While the global contract security market now totals over $200 billion, with the number of private security officers exceeding that of public law enforcement officers, this wasn’t always the case. Legends of the Security Services Industry recounts how 15 legendary icons of the field grew personally and developed, from an early age, extraordinary management and leadership skills. Each of the legends took different paths, but all ultimately attained tremendous success and renown—despite each generation of legend facing unique social and competitive landscapes and challenges. Personal and company photos throughout the book add further color to the moving narrative.With unprecedented access to current and past legends, their immediate families, and former employees and co-workers—including extensive first-hand interviews—industry veterans Keith Oringer and Michael Hymanson create personal and truly gripping accounts of these legendary figures. This includes their rise to prominence, as well as the personal impact and legacies that they have left on some of the most high-profile corporations in the security industry. They include, but are not limited to, Pinkerton’s, Burns International, The Wackenhut Corporation, Guardsmark, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Security Associates—as well as today’s leading security companies, Allied Universal, Securitas, G4S, Prosegur, and GardaWorld.The authors’ engaging profiles brings the legends' personal stories to life, highlighting their talents, tenacity, and impressive rises to success in the founding or development of their respective firms. Their experiences are not only highly interesting but provide an instructive blueprint for current leaders, and the next generation of entrepreneurs, on how to build and lead large-scale security service companies.Features:• Presents the unique backgrounds and fascinating personal profiles of industry entrepreneurs, to inform and inspire the next generation of future business leaders• Chronicles the origins and advancement of the security guard and security services industries through uniquely personal, biopic narratives• Provides truisms as to what makes successful people successful—examining circumstances, initiative, and bold decisions driving business innovation and the rapid growth of the industryPraise for the book:"Finally a leadership book by and about the security services industry (that) ... offers lessons on management, leadership, and experiences that is truly an enlightening read." —Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, FSyl, President Robotic Assistance Devices; Global Board of Directors, ASIS International" ... a masterful compilation of the stories and achievements of the pioneers who have shaped our field." —Eddie Sorrells, CPP, PSP, PCI, President of DSI Security Services"... addresses the fascinating history of the global security services industry, profiling the very special entrepreneurial leaders who built it ... a noteworthy addition to any business executive's leadership toolkit." —Waldemar Schmidt, Ex-CEO of ISS; Adjunct Professor, University of Copenhagen; Author of Winning at Service and The Job of the CEO"Congratulations to the authors for producing this absolute masterpiece ... truly an amazing collection." —Sandi Davies, CEO, IFPO"A salute to the authors ... a fascinating 'must-read' for anyone in the security industry." —Jim TenBroek, former Board Member and investor, U.S. Security Associates“The authors ... possess deep knowledge of the industry, and, more importantly, are trusted by many of the legends profiled to share candid facts and opinions. Learn how private security Services hold a critical role in making and keeping clients—and our larger society—safe.”— Robert McCrie, PhD, CPP, Professor, John Jay College of Criminal Justice (From the Foreword)Learn more about the book, visit:Or the Publisher’s Web site:About the Authors:Keith Oringer is the publisher of The Security Advisor and currently serves as president of Security ProAdvisors, which he founded in 2015. The company is a leading brokerage, advisory, and consulting firm to the security industry.Michael Hymanson is a career security services industry professional, currently providing writing, research, and consulting services to several major organizations and Fortune 500 companies.About the Publisher:CRC Press is an imprint of Taylor & Francis, a leading academic publisher with over 145,000 book titles in print and actively publishes over 2,700 journals.

