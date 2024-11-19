Berlin Barracks/ VCOR, Poss of Methamphetamine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007016
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: October 06, 2024, 1050 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fayston, VT
VIOLATION: 5x Violation of Conditions of Release, a violation of Title 13 VSA 2501
1x Possession of Methamphetamine, a violation of Title 18 VSA 4234a
ACCUSED: Joseph Heim
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Oct. 24, 2024, at approximately 1109 hours, troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a Violation of Conditions of Release complaint that occurred on October 06, 2024, at approximately 1050 hours. Subsequent investigation revealed Joseph Heim (48) of Fayston, committed 5 counts of Conditions of Release Violation, in addition to possession of methamphetamine.
On November 18, 2024, Heim was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex and held for lack of $2,000 bail. Heim was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on November 19, 2024, at 1230 hours.
This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: November 19, 2024, at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: YES
BAIL: $2,000
MUG SHOT: YES
