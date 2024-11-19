Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ VCOR, Poss of Methamphetamine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3007016

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: VSP Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: October 06, 2024, 1050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: 5x Violation of Conditions of Release, a violation of Title 13 VSA 2501

              1x Possession of Methamphetamine, a violation of Title 18 VSA 4234a

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Heim

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

               On Oct. 24, 2024, at approximately 1109 hours, troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a Violation of Conditions of Release complaint that occurred on October 06, 2024, at approximately 1050 hours. Subsequent investigation revealed Joseph Heim (48) of Fayston, committed 5 counts of Conditions of Release Violation, in addition to possession of methamphetamine.

              On November 18, 2024, Heim was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex and held for lack of $2,000 bail. Heim was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on November 19, 2024, at 1230 hours. 

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: November 19, 2024, at 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: YES     

BAIL: $2,000

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

