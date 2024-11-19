Restaurants and Bars of the Five Hotels of the Sunset World Group Receive the Distinctive H 2024 Certification

This is how Sunset World Group guarantees its members and guests that the consumption of food and beverages in the group’s five hotels is safe

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent days, the restaurants and bars of the five hotels of Sunset World Group, Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina, Sunset Fishermen, Ocean Spa and Laguna Suites, completed the evaluation of the implementation of the Food Hygiene Management Program by the Mexican Secretariat of Health and the Secretariat of Tourism, obtaining the Distinctive H 2024 certification.The Distinctive H is a certificate awarded annually by the Mexican Secretariat of Tourism and the Secretariat of Health to food and beverage establishments that comply with the high hygiene standards established by the Mexican Standard NMX-F-605-NORMEX-2018, for which the staff of said establishments receive constant training.The training includes a series of recommendations and techniques for reception, washing, disinfection, cleaning, storage, freezing, refrigeration, defrosting and personal hygiene as a process of continuous improvement. At the end of the training, the Mexican Secretariat of Tourism and the Secretariat of Health carry out an evaluation in which each establishment must comply with at least 90% of the 13 criteria taken into account.This is how Sunset World Group guarantees its members and guests that the consumption of food and beverages in the group's five hotels is safe and that all dishes and beverages were prepared with great care and hygiene.Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

