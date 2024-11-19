Washington’s organics management law ramps up business requirements for 2025

Businesses that produce at least four cubic yards of food and yard waste per week will soon need to divert these materials from curbside garbage bins and into curbside organics bins. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, Washington’s Organics Management Law requires businesses located within a designated business organics management area (BOMA) to comply with the law by signing up for curbside organics collection service.

We encourage businesses to call their current garbage and recycling service providers and ask about curbside organics collection, or visit their city or county website for information about service options.

Four cubic yards is the equivalent of eight typical garbage bins.

The business collection requirements began on Jan. 1, 2024, for companies producing at least 8 cubic yards of food and yard waste. The number of businesses required to manage their organic waste through a means other than landfilling is projected to increase each year as the law is gradually implemented.

When the law is fully implemented in 2026, the minimum threshold trigger requiring businesses producing food, yard, or woody waste in designated areas drops to 96 gallons per week.

How to comply with 2025 requirements

A business needs to meet two conditions to be required to comply with the law:

be located within certain zip codes across 10 counties, and

produce four cubic yards or more of food and yard waste per week – the equivalent of eight typical, 96-gallon bins.

If you are unsure about how much organic waste your business creates, contact our team at organics@ecy.wa.gov. Updated yearly, areas of this map where businesses will be required to comply with the law are shaded blue.

Who is exempt?

Some businesses are exempt from subscribing to curbside organics collection service and may not need to comply with the business collection requirements. For example, a business that makes organic waste from growing food or fiber crops can use that waste to grow more food or fiber.

Other conditions that could lead to an exemption include:

Managing food and yard waste onsite

Selling or donating the material to another business for off-site use

Waste generated from a natural disaster

Self-hauling to an organic materials management facility

If you believe your business qualifies for an exemption, keep detailed information and records, such as an Ecology email approval of alternative method or self-haul receipts, to demonstrate compliance with the law. A truck unloads food and yard waste at a compost facility.

Businesses are part of the climate solution

Businesses that throw away organic materials such as food and yard waste may not know the impact of that decision on our environment. Organic materials create methane when they break down in an environment without oxygen, such as a landfill. Methane is a greenhouse gas that is eighty times more potent than carbon dioxide in the short term, accelerating the impacts of climate change.

Businesses are part of Washington’s circular economy and have an opportunity to build healthy soils by composting food and yard waste. Food and yard waste contain valuable nutrients that can be recycled into compost and returned to the land.

Resources for local governments and businesses

Local jurisdictions that work with businesses should review our business organics management toolkit. These outreach materials were created to help businesses understand why they are required to subscribe to curbside organics collection service and can help local governments with their business education.

We’ll continue to develop resources and invite feedback and questions throughout 2025.

Visit our frequently asked questions page or contact Ecology’s organics team at organics@ecy.wa.gov if you have any questions about how this law impacts your business.

Do you have a success story or challenge to share? Write to us at organics@ecy.wa.gov.