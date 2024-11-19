Cytek® Biosciences Named “Overall BioTech Company of the Year” in 2024 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced today that it has been named “Overall BioTech Company of the Year” in the fourth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. This program is conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from 14 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

Recognized as a pioneer in spectral flow cytometry, Cytek’s distinctive approach is renowned for its profound influence on advancing the understanding of cell biology, immunology, oncology and targeted therapeutic methodologies. The company is advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS system; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; the Cytek Cloud digital ecosystem; reagents and pre-optimized panels, software and services.

One of Cytek’s key differentiators is its deep relationship with the industry, working closely with the cell analysis community to educate scientists on the use of best practices. The company has over 2,100 peer-reviewed articles published in prominent academic journals regarding the use of Cytek products to solve critical challenges. Cytek also offers a robust array of educational content to support scientists in mastering advanced flow cytometry techniques and applications.

“Cytek is not just advancing the capabilities of flow cytometry, it is revolutionizing the entire field,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director, BioTech Breakthrough. “Flow cytometry is an invaluable research tool with applications in studying the role of the immune system in fighting cancer, diagnosing blood cancers, guiding treatment for autoimmune diseases, detecting residual disease in patients, and much more. However, adoption has been limited due to cost and the intensive workflow. Cytek is making the power, flexibility and breadth of flow cytometry more accessible, opening the door for a wider range of discoveries and equipping scientists with the tools and knowledge they need to drive a new era of discovery and innovation.”

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today.

“The transformative potential of data collection and interpretation is reshaping industries worldwide, and cell analysis is no exception,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Flow cytometry plays a crucial role in both research and clinical studies. At Cytek, we are proud to make this powerful technology more accessible, enabling scientists to accelerate their research and achieve more impactful results. Being recognized with this award highlights the significant role our technology plays in advancing discovery.”

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS system; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

