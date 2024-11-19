Pickpad Wins CES 2025 Innovation Award for Revolutionary Restaurant Experience

Pickpad — Smart order pickup system Pickpad — Smart order pickup system Pickpad — Smart order pickup system

Pickpad wins CES 2025 Innovation Award for its AI-powered smart order pickup system, revolutionizing restaurant operations and customer experience.

There are no longer separate digital and physical experiences — there’s only phygital, a seamless customer journey that unites both worlds. Pickpad is designed for this new reality.” — Yaro Tsyhanenko, founder and CEO of Pickpad

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickpad , a modular system of smart pads powered by sensors and machine learning, has been awarded the prestigious CES 2025 Innovation Award for its revolutionary concept to transform the customer experience in restaurants. The Award, produced by the Consumer Technology Association, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 33 consumer technology product categories.Pickpad’s innovative solution is designed to enhance operational efficiency and boost customer retention for busy restaurants. Seamlessly integrating with existing tech systems, setups, and designs, it operates in the background to automate key processes — double-checking order accuracy, updating statuses, collecting data points, and delivering a uniquely personalized customer experience. This enables restaurants to focus on what truly matters: providing exceptional hospitality.This revolutionary concept has captured the attention of industry experts, earning Pickpad the CES 2025 Innovation Award in the highly competitive “Artificial Intelligence” category."We are thrilled to receive the CES 2025 Innovation Award for Pickpad" said Yaro Tsyhanenko, founder and CEO of Pickpad. “We’ve worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only benefits restaurants, but completely redefines customer experience. This award reflects our commitment to innovation and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of technology in the restaurant industry."The CES Innovation Awards program is highly competitive and recognizes the most innovative and cutting-edge products and services in the technology industry. The judges, consisting of a panel of independent industrial designers, engineers, and members of the media, evaluated submissions based on criteria such as engineering, design, and user value. Pickpad's win in the category of “Artificial Intelligence” is a testament to its potential to revolutionize the restaurant industry.The CES 2025 event will take place in Las Vegas from January 9–12, 2025, showcasing the most innovative products across a variety of industries. Pickpad will be featured in the Eureka Park, alongside other groundbreaking startups.Following this milestone, Pickpad is poised to expand its presence across the U.S., targeting quick-service restaurants to help them achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. With successful pilots already completed, the company is gearing up for a broader rollout in 2025.For more information about Pickpad and its award-winning system, visit their website at www.pickpad.ai

Pickpad Station in action

