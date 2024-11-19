H.R. 9469, Pipeline Security Act

H.R. 9469 would codify the Transportation Security Administration’s responsibility to protect pipelines from terrorists and cybersecurity threats. The bill would require that agency to report to the Congress on implementing the bill and would direct the Government Accountability Office to review the implementation within two years of enactment. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9469 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). Because the cost of the mandate would depend on regulations yet to be published, CBO cannot determine whether the cost would exceed the threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation). The bill contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.