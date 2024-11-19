H.R. 9749, a bill to amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to abolish the reorganization authority of the Department of Homeland Security, and for other purposes

H.R. 9749 would prohibit the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from establishing, consolidating, or discontinuing organizational units and reallocating functions within component units. Under current law, DHS is authorized to conduct those activities after providing notice to the Congress. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9749 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

