Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Announces Fund Closure

MARBLEHEAD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Harbor Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Trustees of ETF Series Solutions (the "Trust") has determined to close and liquidate the LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSVX) (the "Fund") effective immediately after the close of business on December 20, 2024. Little Harbor recommended the liquidation and closure of the Fund because it is unclear whether the Fund’s assets can be significantly increased in the near future.The Fund's last day of trading will be December 20, 2024, which will also be the final day for creation unit orders by authorized participants. The Fund will begin liquidating its portfolio assets on or about December 6, 2024, which will cause the Fund to increase its cash holdings and deviate from the investment objective and strategies stated in the Fund's prospectus. The Fund will conclude operations and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders promptly after December 20, 2024. Shareholders who do not sell their Fund shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the Fund's net asset value (NAV). Customary brokerage charges may apply to transactions to sell Fund shares. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation.For additional information, please call 1-781-639-3000 (ext. 101).The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. The prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-781-639-3000 (ext. 147). Please read it carefully before investing. Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.A commission may apply when buying or selling an ETF.MSVX is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.SOURCE: Little Harbor Advisors, LLC

