Omegro Expands its Presence in the Retail Vertical with the Acquisition of 4R Systems

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Omegro announced the acquisition of 4R Systems, a Pennsylvania-based company renowned for its expertise in inventory and supply chain optimization solutions for the retail and consumer goods sectors.

4R Systems specialize in enhancing inventory efficiency and improving overall profitability through cloud-based software. The team leverage their extensive supply chain management expertise and technology to offer comprehensive support to the retail sector, including industry-leading demand planning software.

This acquisition presents a significant opportunity for Omegro and 4R to continue delivering high-quality inventory management solutions. Kevin Bradley, Co-CEO of Omegro, expressed confidence in the combined talent of Omegro and 4R, positioning the business for future growth in the independent hardware and convenience retail sectors. He highlighted the strong customer relationships established by 4R and the potential for further development.

4R Systems was established by supply chain experts and academics from prestigious institutions such as The Wharton School and Harvard Business School. The team, currently consisting of ten members, operates at the intersection of human expertise, advanced machine learning, and sophisticated algorithms, delivering measurable results and a proven return on investment (ROI).

Mark Garland, exiting CEO of 4R, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities arising from joining Omegro, particularly emphasizing Omegro's commitment to long-term success and the potential for further development of people, products, and the business overall.

4R has been acquired as a complementary tuck-in to Gaina, an existing Omegro vertical business unit as it fits firmly within Omegro’s supply chain, warehousing and logistics portfolio. CEO Kealan Curran leads Gaina. Gaina will support back-office functions, providing leadership, finance & HR resources and the 4R brand will be retained.

About Omegro

Omegro, a portfolio within Volaris, one of Constellation Software Inc’s (TSX:CSU) six autonomous operating groups, is a people first, buy and hold acquirer of software companies looking for a permanent and safe home to continue their legacy and provide long-term sustainable growth for their people, their business and their stakeholders. Learn more at www.omegro.com.

For more information:

Lynne Salmon, CMO

Omegro

+61 432 421 408

lynne.salmon@omegro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.