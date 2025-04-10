Global Policy Advisors credits market insight of Bessent and Lutnick in tariff reversal

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to President Trump’s decision to reverse course on his administration’s tariff policy, Global Policy Advisors LLC today credited key leaders, notably Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, for playing a pivotal role in shaping the shift. The firm also pointed to Bill Ackman’s outspoken criticism as an important accelerant of broader market and political reconsideration.

“Scott Bessent’s macro perspective and Howard Lutnick’s pulse on real-time liquidity and trading dynamics have been central to illustrating how tariffs—while politically expedient—risk structural harm to U.S. markets and global financial credibility,” said Salar Ghahramani, president of Global Policy Advisors. “Their insights informed the decision and helped bring clarity to the long-term downsides of an overly protectionist posture.”

President Trump’s decision comes amid mounting pressure from Wall Street and global trading partners, as well as a growing recognition that prolonged tariffs could undermine capital markets and U.S. competitiveness in strategic sectors.

“While the initial politics of tariffs may have played well in some quarters, the policy began to lose traction as figures like Bill Ackman openly questioned its wisdom,” Ghahramani added. “When market-savvy voices unite in their concern, even the most entrenched positions can shift.”

GPA continues to assess the ways in which market participants and institutional investors influence policy direction, noting the potential for further realignments as financial and political dynamics continue to evolve.

About Global Policy Advisors



Global Policy Advisors® LLC is a boutique sovereign wealth fund advisory to corporations, boards of directors, and institutional investors—including hedge funds, private equity firms, pension funds, and SWFs. GPA’s ​expertise is delivering actionable insights, strategy sessions, and executive briefings on the governance, operations, and investment strategies of sovereign wealth funds.

To learn more, contact Global Policy Advisors at: Email: inquiries@globalpolicyadvisors.com Website: https://www.globalpolicyadvisors.com/

