Protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19, flu, and RSV by getting vaccinated before the holidays

For immediate release: November 19, 2024 (24-131)

Contact: WA-DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – As the holidays approach and people prepare for seasonal gatherings, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is reminding everyone to protect themselves against COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by getting updated vaccines for the 2024-2025 respiratory virus season. These vaccines are generally covered by insurance or available at little to no cost through Washington’s Childhood Vaccine Program for people under age 19, and through the Adult Vaccine Program for those ages 19 and older.

“Vaccination against COVID-19, flu, and RSV is the best way to protect against severe illness from these respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, Chief Science Officer, DOH. “It can take the body a couple of weeks after vaccination to build up maximum protection, so now is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are up to date in preparation for the holiday season.”

COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive at least one dose of the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine, depending on their previous COVID-19 vaccination history. Adults 65 and older are recommended to get two doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccine, and immunocompromised people should talk to their healthcare providers about getting extra doses if needed.

Influenza (flu)

Yearly flu vaccines are recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, especially for those at higher risk for becoming very sick, including young children, older adults, pregnant people, and people with certain health conditions. It is safe to receive a flu shot at the same time as other vaccines, including COVID-19 and RSV.

RSV protection for young children

Monoclonal antibody products, like Nirsevimab (Beyfortus) and Palivizumab (Synagis), help protect young children from RSV by providing antibodies. These are given by injection. It’s recommended that all children younger than 8 months receive Nirsevimab during their first RSV season. Children between 8 and 19 months of age who are at higher risk due to medical conditions or weakened immune systems can get Nirsevimab in their second RSV season. Children in this age group who are American Indian or Alaska Native are also recommended to get Nirsevimab in their second RSV season because they are at higher risk of severe RSV disease.

RSV protection for pregnant people

The RSV vaccine is recommended for pregnant people from September through January, even though the RSV season may last through mid-May. Pregnant people should get one dose of the RSV vaccine between 32 weeks through 36 weeks of pregnancy.

RSV protection for older adults

The CDC recommends one dose of the RSV vaccine for all adults age 75 and older, as well as adults ages 60 to 74 who are at increased risk of severe disease, including those who have weakened immune systems, chronic medical conditions, or who live in nursing homes. RSV infection can be serious in older adults and can sometimes lead to worsening of other medical conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and congestive heart failure (CHF).

For more information on where to find vaccines, visit vaccines.gov and enter your zip code to find options nearby. You can also visit DOH’s Care-A-Van website to learn more about mobile vaccination clinics in your area.

The WA-DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the WA-DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###