Glazed Donut Eatery's Grand Opening This Friday in Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn's Getting a New Sweet Spot

Glazed Donut Eatery creates delicious festive donuts and other delicious items that will be a hit at social occasions, meetings and Friday morning office donuts.” — Kathy Frazier

FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Glazed Donut Eatery, a beloved donut shop from Xenia, now open at 3800 Colonel Glenn Hwy in Fairborn! This new location brings a sweet treat option to the area, serving the Fairborn, Beavercreek, WPAFB, and Wright State University communities.

About Glazed Donut Eatery

Our menu features an array of delicious options, including specialty donuts, Cinnamon Rolls, and our signature, oversized Fritters. Our donuts are made fresh daily, ensuring an unparalleled taste experience.

Grand Opening Details

Join us this Friday for our grand opening celebration!

Date: This coming Friday

Hours: 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM (7 days a week)

A Word from the Owner

"I'm excited to bring this sweet spot to the community," says Vicki Cushman, owner of the Fairborn location. "We look forward to meeting customers and becoming a valued part of this vibrant neighborhood."

Customer Testimonial

"I've tried Glazed Donut Eatery's treats, and they're incredibly delicious!" raves Rob Seiler "The Fritters are enormous, and everything is amazingly fresh. This will be a fantastic asset to our community!"

We invite you to visit us and indulge in the sweetest addition to Fairborn!

Legal Disclaimer:

