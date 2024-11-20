Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,183 in the last 365 days.

Glazed Donut Eatery's Grand Opening This Friday in Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn's Getting a New Sweet Spot

Glazed Donut Eatery creates delicious festive donuts and other delicious items that will be a hit at social occasions, meetings and Friday morning office donuts.”
— Kathy Frazier

FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Glazed Donut Eatery, a beloved donut shop from Xenia, now open at 3800 Colonel Glenn Hwy in Fairborn! This new location brings a sweet treat option to the area, serving the Fairborn, Beavercreek, WPAFB, and Wright State University communities.

About Glazed Donut Eatery

Our menu features an array of delicious options, including specialty donuts, Cinnamon Rolls, and our signature, oversized Fritters. Our donuts are made fresh daily, ensuring an unparalleled taste experience.
Grand Opening Details

Join us this Friday for our grand opening celebration!
Date: This coming Friday
Hours: 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM (7 days a week)

A Word from the Owner

"I'm excited to bring this sweet spot to the community," says Vicki Cushman, owner of the Fairborn location. "We look forward to meeting customers and becoming a valued part of this vibrant neighborhood."
Customer Testimonial

"I've tried Glazed Donut Eatery's treats, and they're incredibly delicious!" raves Rob Seiler "The Fritters are enormous, and everything is amazingly fresh. This will be a fantastic asset to our community!"
We invite you to visit us and indulge in the sweetest addition to Fairborn!

Vicki Cushman
Glazed Donut Eatery
+1 513-638-1585
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Glazed Donut Eatery's Grand Opening This Friday in Fairborn, Ohio

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more