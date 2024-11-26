RedLadder Achieves Milestone Donation to CaringBridge through Innovative 'Trade Ladder' Model

RedLadder Program of the C.A.S.E.S Institute RedLadder's field of growing ladders Trade Ladder Example

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RedLadder , an innovative online platform revolutionizing charitable fundraising, is proud to announce a significant milestone just six months after its official launch. Using its unique “trade ladder” model, RedLadder empowers supporters to trade items of increasing value, ultimately generating unrestricted funding for their favorite causes. With nearly 250 active trade ladders in operation, RedLadder is supporting 60 organizations, including Minnesota-based nonprofits and national charities.On November 20. RedLadder presented its first monetized trade ladder contribution to Tia Newcomer, CEO of CaringBridge . This unrestricted funding, which CaringBridge can use for any purpose in support of its mission, began with a simple commemorative Christmas plate donated by a supporter. Over seven trades of increasing value, the plate evolved into a French horn, which was then sold to enable this impactful contribution.“CaringBridge did not have to do anything to receive this funding from RedLadder,” shared Joel Ackerman, Founder of RedLadder, “Our trade ladder did the work, and this contribution reflects our commitment to providing charitable organizations with significant, meaningful, no-strings-attached funding support.” Currently, 19 active trade ladders are designated to benefit CaringBridge, with many more expected as supporters rally to help.Tia Newcomer expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating, “RedLadder has a fresh and innovative approach to philanthropy. With over 320,000 people on the CaringBridge platform daily, we’re reliant on donations for our organization to operate, and we’re grateful to RedLadder and its community of supporters for coming together to make this possible.”This milestone marks the beginning of RedLadder’s national expansion, with plans to bring substantial, unrestricted funding opportunities to charitable organizations across the United States and beyond. Based in the Twin Cities, RedLadder is dedicated to scaling its innovative model to maximize impact for all charitable organizations, regardless of size or location.About RedLadder:RedLadder, a program of the nonprofit C.A.S.E.S Institute, is a pioneering platform that empowers supporters to trade items they no longer need or want for items they desire, generating substantial funding for charitable organizations. Each trade builds value culminating in significant, unrestricted funding to designated causes. RedLadder combines sustainability, volunteer engagement, and innovation to provide an impactful and fun way to support charitable organizations.To learn more about RedLadder, please visit www.RLadder.org About CaringBridge:CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. With 320,000 people on the platform every day sending or receiving support, there are over 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion posted every hour. And every 12 minutes a new CaringBridge page is started. The CaringBridge community includes all 50 states and more than 242 countries around the world.To learn more about CaringBridge, visit www.caringbridge.org . To support family caregivers, and to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone, make a tax-deductible donation at CaringBridge.org/give .CaringBridge Media Contact:Nadia Walkernwalker@caringbridge.orgRedLadder Media Contact:

