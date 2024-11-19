Resource and Preparedness Summit in Humphreys County
MADISON, Miss. — FEMA will host a free resource and preparedness summit to help community members affected by the March 2023 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Humphreys County Multipurpose Building, 417 Silver City Road, Belzoni, Mississippi.
During the summit, survivors will get information on homeownership and housing; workforce development and job training; and adult aging services.
“We’ll also be teaching survivors how to prepare a safety plan and what to include in a kit,” said Gloria Lewis, FEMA federal disaster recovery officer.
Other summit highlights include establishing a communications plan, documenting and insuring property; and partnering with relatives.
All are welcome to attend the summit and anyone requiring reasonable accommodations should email gloria.lewis@fema.dhs.gov by Sept. 25.
For the latest information on the March 2023 recovery, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4@femaregion4.
