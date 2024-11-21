EPRO Services Inc. Expands Technical Team

Larry Liu, EPRO's new Techincal Support Specialist

Manufacturer furthers its commitment to comprehensive technical support

“Larry brings significant expertise and a hands-on approach to the industry. We are excited to have him on board to assist our clients and field teams on site and remotely through new technologies.” ” — Peter Grant, COO, EPRO Services, Inc.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPRO Services Inc., the industry leader for extensive waterproofing and vapor mitigation systems for projects across the US and Canada continues to support its customers nationwide with the addition of Larry Liu, Technical Support Specialist.“Larry brings to our team significant expertise and a hands-on approach to the industry,” says Peter Grant, COO. “We are excited to have him on board to assist our clients and field teams out on site and remotely through new technologies.”Liu comes to EPRO from the Stantec Seattle office, previously Morrison Hershfield, where he served as a building science consultant. His duties included collaborating with architects to design diverse building envelope systems, conducting site inspections to verify construction quality and building codes, and working with all trades to enhance building quality and energy performance. He attended the University of Waterloo where he achieved a Bachelor of Applied Science in Honors Environmental Engineering with a strong building science background.“My past roles have been very involved, and I am eager to build strong client relationships at EPRO,” says Liu. “I look forward to supporting EPRO’s customers at every step of the project journey and to help ensure that our products are installed to the highest quality.”With this addition, EPRO further enhances its capabilities and ability to provide in-the-field training, top-notch customer support , and deep technical knowledge to customers across North America.

