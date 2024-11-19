Miller & Miller's back-to-back online auctions, Dec. 7 & 8, will feature petroliana and soda and historical advertising

American circa 1907-1912 ceramic figural Chero Crush syrup dispenser, considered a holy grail in the world of syrup dispensers, as only a handful have survived (est. CA$12,000-$15,000). Canadian 1940s White Rose Dealer sign, the 24-inch diameter double-sided version of one of Canada’s most recognizable petroliana signs, graded 8.75 both sides (est. CA$15,000-$18,000). Canadian 1945 single-sided porcelain sign for Black Cat Cigarettes, 49 ¾ inches by 47 ½ inches, considered one of the best signs in Canadian advertising sign history (est. CA$12,000-$15,000). American 1930s Packard ‘Approved Service’ double-sided porcelain sign, 60 inches in diameter, graded 8.5 and 8.75 and both sides are in very good condition (est. CA$9,000-$12,000). Canadian single-sided porcelain sign from the 1910s for Carhartt, Inc. – a heavy-duty work wear company, 18 inches by 72 inches and graded near-perfect at 9.5 (est. CA$9,000-$12,000).

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 24-inch diameter White Rose Dealer petroliana sign, a 1930s Packard “Approved Service” 5-foot dealer sign, a 1945 Black Cat Cigarettes sign, and a circa 1907-1912 Chero Crush syrup dispenser are expected highlights in two days of online-only auctions slated for Saturday and Sunday, December 7th and 8th, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.The December 7th Petroliana & Soda Advertising auction will feature the Legendary Motorcar Collection and contains 320 lots of soda advertising, petroliana, coin-op and advertising signs.“Saturday offers gas, oil and soda advertising and features the personal stash of Peter Klutt, the Canadian television personality and founder of Legendary Motorcar Company,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions. Ltd. “Peter found some of the rarest petroliana and soda advertising while hosting his hit television series Dream Car Garage and many of these discoveries are offered in this sale.”The December 8th Advertising & Historic Objects auction features the late John Michael Durrant collection and is packed with 265 lots of advertising signs, soda advertising, breweriana, fruit jars and general store collectibles.“The Sunday sale featuring the collection of the late John Michael Durrant includes some of the rarest historical advertising and Canadian fruit jars to ever surface in Canada,” Mr. Miller said. “This sale includes many of the ‘holy grails’ in multiple categories of the Canadian advertising. Neither session should be missed.”The Canadian 1940s White Rose Dealer sign is the rare 24-inch diameter double-sided version of one of Canada’s most recognizable petroliana signs. It’s marked “P&M” to the lower center edge of one side and is graded 8.75 on both sides – overall a superb example with excellent color and gloss. Accompanying the sign are correct teardrop hangers and wall bracket, plus wind support anchor and chains. The flange is 20 inches by 36 inches. The lot should bring $15,000-$18,000.All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars. Also, all purchases are eligible for paid delivery to the Spring Dixie Gas & Oil Show, April 10-12, 2025 in Sevierville, Tennessee.The American 1930s Packard ‘Approved Service’ double-sided porcelain sign is a stout 60 inches in diameter and is marked “Burdick, Chi” to the lower edge on one side. The sign is graded 8.5 and 8.75 and both sides are in very good condition. It’s been authenticated by The Authentication Company (TAC #400203) and carries a pre-sale estimate of $9,000-$12,000.The Canadian 1945 single-sided porcelain sign for Black Cat Cigarettes, impressive at 49 ¾ inches by 47 ½ inches, is considered one of the nicest looking signs in Canadian advertising sign history. The Black Cat brand was first introduced in the UK by Carreras, Ltd. in 1904. It was named after a black cat that used to sleep in the window of the Carreras’s street shop. The sign is graded 8.25 and would display well in any collection. It’s expected to realize $12,000-$15,000.The American circa 1907-1912 ceramic figural cherry red Chero Crush syrup dispenser is a piece that evokes memories of an era of drug store soda fountain nostalgia. It’s considered a holy grail in the world of syrup dispensers, as the Chero Crush was only in existence from 1907-1912. Just a handful have survived. It’s unknown if or when another one will come to market. The piece is untouched original, in very good condition, and should find a new owner for $12,000-$15,000.A Canadian single-sided porcelain sign from the 1910s for Carhartt, Inc. – a heavy-duty work wear company founded in Detroit, Michigan in 1899 that within 20 years had expanded to other locations, including Canada – measures 18 inches by 72 inches and is graded near-perfect at 9.5, with superb color and gloss. It’s secured to the original frame with original fasteners and should find a new home for $9,000-$12,000. The sign is very collectible and is in magnificent condition.A Canadian 1940s double-sided porcelain service station sign for McColl-Frontenac, 6 feet in diameter, is being offered subject to a reserve. The sign is graded 6.0 on one side and 6.5 on the other, and has undeniable condition issues. These include surface scratches, significant creases, porcelain loss and even bullet holes, Still, it’s a McColl Frontenac and should hit $7,500-$9,000.A Canadian 1920s double-sided tin flange sign for Goodyear Tires Service Station, 27 ¼ inches by 18 inches, graded 8.25/8.0 and in very good condition, is estimated to reach $5,000-$7,000. The sign exhibits strong color and is marked, “Property of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. of Canada” on the inside flange. Also, it’s been authenticated by The Authentication Company.A monumental 1936 Canadian Coca-Cola self-framed single-sided porcelain sign, 4 feet by 8 feet, marked “Property of the Coca-Cola Co of Canada Ltd” on the lower right edge, is expected to fetch $4,000-$6,000. The sign is graded 8.5 and is in good condition, although there are some losses, chalkiness, toning and chipping here and there. It carries an estimate of $4,000-$6,000.Internet bidding will be through www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com , plus the popular bidding platform LiveAuctioneers.com. Here is a link to the Petroliana & Soda Advertising auction, on Saturday, December 7th: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-F6X5QE/petroliana-advertising Here is a link to the Advertising & Historic Objects auction on Sunday, December 8th: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-F6X6JX/soda-general-store-advertising This is an online-only auction. There will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast December 7th and 8th to watch lots close in real time. In-gallery previews will be held Wednesday thru Friday, December 4th thru 6th, from 12 o’clock noon ‘til 5pm Eastern time each day in the Miller & Miller showroom, at 59 Webster Street in New Hamburg, Ontario.Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the auctions on December 7th and 8th visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com # # # #

