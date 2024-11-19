Preparation is essential for safe driving in winter conditions

CANADA, November 19 - The arrival of a significant storm to the south coast of British Columbia is a reminder to drivers that weather conditions can change quickly at this time of year, and to be prepared for the onset of winter road conditions.

If snow or freezing temperatures are in the forecast, people should check DriveBC before setting out, so they know what road conditions they will face. Drivers should stay off the road should conditions worsen and ensure their vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires should they need to travel.

Drivers can help maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow crews to clear snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers and help them get to where they’re going safely.

With any winter weather event, road and bridge conditions can be unpredictable and can change quickly. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit’s contractors monitor the weather closely and will apply anti-icing brine to road surfaces when freezing temperatures are forecast.

As well, the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges are equipped with a cable collar system to remove ice and snow from the cables. Advanced weather data means crews are better prepared and can activate the systems sooner to remove snow in bad weather as quickly as possible.

In certain conditions, a partial or full closure of the bridges and roads may be necessary to ensure driver safety. The ministry will update people as quickly as possible about any closure via DriveBC and its social media channels, and through other methods such as signage and traffic advisories to local media.

Learn More:

For resources on how to stay safe on the road this winter, visit Shift into Winter: https://www.shiftintowinter.ca

Check road conditions here: https://www.drivebc.ca