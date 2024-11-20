Noveome Biotherapeutics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,121,546 “Treatment of Systemic Inflammatory Responses”

"This patent underscores our ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of innovation" stated Patrick Welch, CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc., is a clinical stage Pittsburgh-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation biologics for the treatment of conditions involving abnormal inflammatory responses. These conditions are varied and include systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS), graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and rare conditions including necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), an often-fatal condition in premature infants."This patent underscores our ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of innovation and highlights Noveome’s commitment to advancing its understanding of the therapeutic possibilities of ST266” stated Patrick Welch , CEO of Noveome."We believe that this patent captures the essence of ST266’s (formerly termed ACCS) ability to attenuate inflammation caused by numerous stimuli.” said Dr. Larry Brown , Chief Scientific Officer of Noveome.About ST266ST266 is a cell-free sterile biologic solution containing hundreds of proteins and other factors at physiologic levels. It is made by culturing a novel population of human amnion-derived cells. Using a proprietary culturing method, these cells produce a unique array of growth factors and cytokines, known as the secretome, which promote cellular survival and reduce inflammation. Extensive preclinical studies have shown that ST266’s multiple components result in a variety of anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective responses. A drug master file has been submitted to the FDA, supporting all ST266 investigational new drug (IND) applications.About Increased Vascular PermeabilityVascular permeability, often in the form of capillary permeability or microvascular permeability, characterizes the capacity of a blood vessel wall to allow for the flow of small molecules, large molecules or even whole cells in and out of the blood vessel. A single layer of endothelial cells, called endothelium, line the blood vessel walls and the heart chambers. Gaps located between endothelial cells open and close depending on the type and physiological state of the tissue.There are many triggers for increased vascular permeability. For example, an increase in vascular permeability occurs at the very beginning of the inflammatory response. The inflammatory response is initially triggered by agents which activate endothelial cell receptors promoting endothelial cell retraction and gap junction disorganization, leading to gap formation between the endothelial cells. This results in leakage of macromolecules from the blood into injured tissue causing edema formation. Multiple pathways, transcription factors and paracrine signaling are often involved in the inflammatory response including MAPK, PI3K, NF-κB, TNFα, TLR4, IL-6, and others. Inflammation results in increased vascular permeability. Rather than targeting a single pathway, Noveome’s ST266 secretome simultaneously targets each of these pathways to attenuate the inflammatory response,” said Dr. Larry Brown, Chief Scientific Officer of Noveome.About Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc.Based in Pittsburgh, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation biologics for a wide range of indications including for the treatment of rare pediatric diseases with high morbidity and mortality. Noveome has completed a Phase 2 open-label clinical trial that demonstrated the benefit ST266 had in healing persistent corneal epithelial defects (PEDs). ST266 also completed a Phase 1 open-label clinical trial establishing the safety of ST266 in intranasal transcribriform delivery from nose-to-brain and eye, and a Phase 1 clinical trial establishing the safety of intravenously administered ST266 in COVID-19 patients. Noveome recently disclosed the safe administration of ST266 to a premature infant diagnosed with necrotizing enterocolitis as part of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial. For more information, visit www.noveome.com This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Noveome Biotherapeutics does not respond to investment inquiries from persons who do not have a pre-existing relationship with Noveome Biotherapeutics or its agents.

