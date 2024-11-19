Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,403 in the last 365 days.

DLIR NEWS RELEASE: DLIR TO HOST IN-HOUSE JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DLIR TO HOST IN-HOUSE JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 19, 2024

 

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is excited to announce an in-house job and resource fair on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 830 Punchbowl St., Rooms 310, 313 and 314. This free event invites job seekers, career explorers and community members to engage with DLIR’s programs and discover career opportunities in public service.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with representatives from various DLIR divisions, including Disability Compensation, Hawaiʻi Occupational Safety and Health, Unemployment Insurance, Wage Standards and Workforce Development, along with its agencies including the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission, Hawaiʻi Labor Relations Board and Office of Community Services.

“We are thrilled to welcome the public to learn more about how DLIR supports Hawaiʻi’s workforce,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “Whether you’re actively looking for a job or just curious about our services, this event is a great chance to connect with our team and explore available resources.”

The fair is open to individuals at all career stages. Those interested in employment are encouraged to bring copies of their resume, school transcripts and to dress professionally, as some divisions and agencies may offer on-the-spot interviews.

Event Details:

What: DLIR Job and Resource Fair

When: Friday, November 22, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 830 Punchbowl St., Rooms 310, 313, 314, Honolulu, HI

# # #

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842

 

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

Media Contact:

Chavonnie Ramos

Public Information Officer

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Phone: 808-586-9720

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://labor.hawaii.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DLIR NEWS RELEASE: DLIR TO HOST IN-HOUSE JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more