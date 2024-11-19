DLIR NEWS RELEASE: DLIR TO HOST IN-HOUSE JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR
DLIR TO HOST IN-HOUSE JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 19, 2024
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is excited to announce an in-house job and resource fair on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 830 Punchbowl St., Rooms 310, 313 and 314. This free event invites job seekers, career explorers and community members to engage with DLIR’s programs and discover career opportunities in public service.
Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with representatives from various DLIR divisions, including Disability Compensation, Hawaiʻi Occupational Safety and Health, Unemployment Insurance, Wage Standards and Workforce Development, along with its agencies including the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission, Hawaiʻi Labor Relations Board and Office of Community Services.
“We are thrilled to welcome the public to learn more about how DLIR supports Hawaiʻi’s workforce,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “Whether you’re actively looking for a job or just curious about our services, this event is a great chance to connect with our team and explore available resources.”
The fair is open to individuals at all career stages. Those interested in employment are encouraged to bring copies of their resume, school transcripts and to dress professionally, as some divisions and agencies may offer on-the-spot interviews.
Event Details:
What: DLIR Job and Resource Fair
When: Friday, November 22, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: 830 Punchbowl St., Rooms 310, 313, 314, Honolulu, HI
