Empowering Parents grants growing in popularity, largely benefit low-income families

(Boise, Idaho) – The State of Idaho Empowering Parents educational grant program has received more than 42,500 applications from Idaho families for the 2024-25 award year since opening Oct. 21, the strongest application period to date.

“The early response in the Empowering Parents grants this year blew past everyone’s expectations. The Empowering Parents grants fit into the wide array of abundant school choice options available to Idaho families, and the popularity of the program signals Idahoans’ support for continued learning outside the classroom,” Governor Little said.

The State Board of Education will begin notifying families of initial awards before Thanksgiving, and parents are encouraged to act quickly and apply because funding is limited.

The Empowering Parents program provides eligible families with grant funds to use toward eligible education services and devices to help students with educational needs outside the classroom. A list of eligible products and services can be found here.

Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature made the Empowering Parents grants permanent in Fiscal Year 2024 by investing $30 million annually to ensure Idaho families have the freedom and access to choose the best fit for their child’s unique education and learning needs.

The program is on track to award grants to more low-income families than ever. Applications are prioritized first to eligible households with an Adjusted Gross Income at or below $60,000 per year. About half of the applications received to date are from families making less than $60,000 per year. Once the first phase of awards is completed, awards are made to households earning up to $75,000 per year. If any funds remain, grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

The grants are open to families with children attending public school, private school, or homeschool. More than 85% of the grants for the 2023-2024 year were awarded to families attending public school.

After the initial awards are complete, grants will be awarded weekly to applicants who have verified documents until the funds are exhausted.

More information about the program and requirements is posted on the Empowering Parents webpage at https://empoweringparents.idaho.gov/ and https://boardofed.idaho.gov/empowering-parents-program/