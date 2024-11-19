I-10 San Simon Rest Area closing for 24 hours starting at 4 p.m. today

PHOENIX – The San Simon Rest Area serving both directions of Interstate 10 in southeastern Arizona will be closed from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews will be restriping the parking lots at both facilities, which are located as milepost 389 near the New Mexico line.

I-10 travelers needing services can consider the Texas Canyon Rest Area to the west at mileposts 320-321, as well as area businesses.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.