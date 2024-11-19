Director Rosie Hidalgo Delivers Remarks at the 19th Annual Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation

Remarks are Prepared for Delivery

Good morning. Welcome to the 19th Annual Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation. First, I want to extend my gratitude to our hosts, the Pueblo of Pojoaque and Governor Roybal, for their warm hospitality in hosting this significant gathering on these sacred Tribal lands.

I also want to extend my deep gratitude to all of you for joining us here and participating in this consultation. It is truly inspiring to see such a remarkable turnout, with more than 500 gathered in this room and many more connecting online. Your presence speaks powerfully to the strength of our shared commitment in preventing and ending gender-based violence and the dedication to partnership, collaboration and meaningful progress. Each of you brings unique perspectives, experiences and insights that will shape our collective efforts.

This morning, it's my honor to introduce a video message from Attorney General Merrick Garland. I know the Attorney General cherishes the partnership between our nations, and he continues to be an unwavering advocate in addressing issues surrounding public safety on Tribal lands, increased funding and enhancing efforts to solve the issue of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons.

[…]

Thank you, Attorney General Garland, for those words of support. I now want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to Sherriann Moore, Deputy Director of the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)’s Tribal Affairs Division and a citizen of the Rosebud Sicangu’ Lakota Nation. Sherriann’s tireless dedication alongside her exceptional team ensures a strong collaborative effort supporting Tribal governments and Tribal organizations in the effective implementation of resources allocated through the Violence Against Women Act to prevent and address domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, sex trafficking and other interconnected forms of gender-based violence. This three-day consultation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of OVW and the Justice Department in honoring our federal trust responsibilities to Tribes.

We recognize that preventing and addressing gender-based violence demands a coordinated response. In fact, strengthening a coordinated community response is a hallmark of the Violence Against Women Act, which we know needs to be advanced at all levels. This includes strengthening a coordinated response among different components of the Justice Department, as well as a across the federal government. To that end, we are joined today by our colleagues from the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs, Office of Tribal Justice, FBI, Community Oriented Policing Services and U.S. Attorney Alexander M. M. Uballez for the District of New Mexico. I also extend my gratitude to representatives from the Department of the Interior, Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Housing and Urban Development for their participation in this year’s consultation.

In September, we commemorated the 30th anniversary of the VAWA, landmark bipartisan legislation that has transformed the federal response to gender-based violence, rooted in the lived experiences and leadership of survivors. Each reauthorization has provided an opportunity to assess what works, build on successes and address remaining gaps. As Tribal protections and grant programs under VAWA expanded, we recognize that this progress is due to your advocacy, with solutions shaped by Tribal voices and leadership.

For example, with your guidance, we implemented the provisions in VAWA 2022, which opened pathways for Tribes in Alaska and Maine to exercise special Tribal criminal jurisdiction or STCJ, expanded the recognition of covered crimes, and created a new federal reimbursement program to support Tribes’ efforts in exercising STCJ.

Additionally, in FY 2024, OVW awarded over $86 million to American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes to support the implementation of VAWA programs and initiatives. Also, we allocated additional resources to grow the Tribal Affairs Division to include 14 dedicated staff members, many of whom come from Tribes or have deep experience working on Tribal issues. Over the past year, we’ve also made meaningful strides by simplifying the grant application process, launching new initiatives to support the capacity of Tribal governments and Tribal organizations to effectively manage OVW funding. This included conducting extensive outreach, providing regional workshops and integrating program planning that is responsive to the unique needs of survivors.

Building on your invaluable guidance, OVW is establishing the Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women Tribal Leaders Council. Composed of 12 Tribal leaders from regions across the country, this council will serve as a vital forum for sharing perspectives, insights and recommendations on implementing federal programs to enhance the safety of American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and sex trafficking. As Attorney General Garland noted in his remarks, this council is a critical step toward deeper ongoing collaboration and progress, and I look forward to announcing the members of the Council later during the consultation.

I’d also like to take a moment to acknowledge the significance of holding this Tribal Consultation during National Native American Heritage Month. This month provides a meaningful opportunity to honor the resilience, rich cultures and invaluable contributions of American Indian and Alaska Native communities. This is also a time for reflection and reconciliation as we confront the systemic injustices inflicted upon Native communities and commit to addressing those historic wrongs. As many of us are aware, President Biden recently issued a formal apology for the Federal Indian Boarding School era, a painful era during which, for over 150 years, the federal government mandated the removal of Native children from their families and Tribes. To effectively address domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and trafficking, we must understand the broader context of historical trauma and systemic oppression that continues to impact individuals, families and Tribal communities. Our work cannot exist in a vacuum; it must be grounded in the histories, challenges and, most importantly, the strengths of the communities we serve.

It is by honoring Tribal sovereignty and self-determination and working in partnership with Tribal nations that we can move forward to ensure that VAWA funding and other resources can increase pathways to safety, healing, justice and well-being.