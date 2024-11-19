Justice Department Sues Kentucky Rental Property Manager and Owners for Sexual Harassment

The Justice Department announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against Adnan Shalash, the owner and operator of rental properties in Lexington, Kentucky, for engaging in sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of the Fair Housing Act. The lawsuit also names as defendants 12 owners of rental properties managed by Adnan Shalash, including Fox Den Properties LLC and Griffith Market Inc.

“Sexual harassment by housing providers is an egregious abuse of power,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Women should never feel unsafe in their own homes. The Justice Department is committed to vigorously protecting the rights of vulnerable tenants subjected to sexual harassment and holding housing providers and managers accountable when they violate the law.”

“Sexual harassment in housing deprives its victims of the safety and security that a home is supposed to provide them,” said U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “That makes committed enforcement of the Fair Housing Act critical to ensuring that victims can gain relief from this shameful conduct and seek a safe and secure home for their families.”

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, alleges that for many years Shalash has sexually harassed numerous female tenants. According to the complaint, Shalash has offered housing-related benefits in exchange for sexual contact, made unwelcome sexual comments and advances to female tenants, entered the homes of female tenants without their permission, subjected female tenants to unwelcome touching and groping and taken adverse housing-related actions against female tenants who refused his sexual advances.

The lawsuit, which is the result of a joint investigative effort of the Justice Department with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Office of Inspector General, seeks monetary damages to compensate persons harmed by the alleged harassment, a civil penalty against each defendant to vindicate the public interest and a court order barring future discrimination.

“My office will not tolerate landlords committing sexual harassment or abuse against tenants,” said HUD Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis. “Adnan Shalash allegedly preyed upon vulnerable tenants’ basic human need for housing. Today’s complaint demonstrates the HUD Office of Inspector General’s commitment to stop landlords who abuse their power over vulnerable tenants and ensuring that victims of their sexual harassment obtain relief.”

The Justice Department launched its Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative in October 2017. The initiative, which is led by the Civil Rights Division in coordination with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country, seeks to address and raise awareness about sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers or others who have control over housing. Since launching the initiative, the Justice Department has filed 46 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing, recovering damages and civil penalties from those violating the law.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status. More information about the Civil Rights Division and the laws it enforces is available at www.justice.gov/crt.

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings owned or managed by Adnan Shalash, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, should contact the Housing Discrimination Tip Line, at 1-833-591-0291, select 1 for English and select option number 2 then option number 04 to leave a message. To leave a message in Spanish, select 2 for Spanish, and select option number 1 and then option number 9 to leave a message. Individuals may also email the Justice Department at fairhousing@usdoj.gov or submit a report online. Reports also may be made by contacting the HUD at 1-800-669-9777 or by filing a complaint online.