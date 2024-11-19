George Magazine's Writer to Speak at Conference - The 61st Anniversary of JFK’s Death – Public Interest Still High

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 22, 2024, marks the 61st Anniversary of President John F. Kennedy ’s death, and public interest is still extremely high on his assassination.George Magazine ’s “ JFK Expert” Jeffrey Meek will be one of the speakers at the “JFK - The Continuing Inquiry 12th Annual Luncheon/Symposium” in Fort Worth, Texas this week.George Magazine is sponsoring of the event which is put together and coordinated by Chris Gallop. George Magazine’s Jeff Meek will speak along with other JFK historical authorities like Brian Edwards, Walter Herbst, Casey Quinlan and more.Meek is a world-renown authority on the JFK assassination and has written four books on the topic. He has interviewed numerous eyewitnesses of that tragic event that took place in November of 1963.“Jeffrey Meek continues to be one of most popular writers because the JFK legacy is still being heavily discussed today,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine. “Our magazine focuses on writers that give expert information without sensationalism and that is why Jeffrey is a sought-after public speaker.”At the conference, Meek will speak on, “Gaeton Fonzi - An Insider's Investigation of JFK.” This topic coincides with Meek’s latest three-part article series in George Magazine.George Magazine was founded by the son of President Kennedy – John F. Kennedy, Jr. and the first run of George ceased publishing shortly after JFK, Jr’s plane crash in 1999.George Magazine resumed publishing in November 2022 with the same focus as its founder and on the anniversary date of his father’s death.“The Kennedy legacy spans generations,” said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of George Magazine. “It is arguable that the popularity of the Kennedy family is as strong today as ever before.”Earlier this year, George Magazine was granted an exclusive interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., before his historic announcement as an independent candidate.The magazine also regularly features Meek’s investigative JFK assassination articles.For more information visit: https://georgemagazine.com/

