Bio Health Solutions Announces Newly Published Research for Supporting Renal Health in Cats

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bio Health Solutions a global manufacturer of kidney support products and owner of the patented renal complex AB070597, consisting of a proprietary mix of amino acids and a peptide, is happy to announce that a feline renal research study, performed by Dr. Masahiko Sato, showed that the patented complex supports kidney health in cats.The study published in The Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery showed that senior cats provided AB070597 complex orally showed no significant increase in blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels or serum creatine levels compared to non-treated controls. Additionally, treated cats demonstrated overall better renal function than non-treated.Renal issues in catsRenal health is a common concern affecting 30-40% of cats over 10 years old. Annual senior blood screening for renal health is recommended for cats over 7 years of age.Dr. Sato, a graduate of Colorado State University’s residency program and a diplomate of both the Asian and American Colleges of Veterinary Internal Medicine, has authored over 20 research articles focused on advancing pet health. “I am excited to publish this research as it shows that the AB070597 complex has a reno-protective effect, said Dr. Sato. “While further research is needed to fully understand the reno-protective effects of AB070597, it shows promise as a valuable addition to supporting renal health in aging cats."Innovative science, compassionate care“At Bio Health Solutions, our mission is to help pets live longer, healthier, and happier lives,” said Mark Garrison, CEO. “As a leader in pet renal health, I am humbled to have a key opinion leader like Dr. Sato reconfirm the efficacy of our AB070597 complex. We believe all senior pets and those at risk for renal issues need multimodal support that logically would include ABO70597, as a direct renal support complex.About Bio Health SolutionsBio Health Solutions is a pioneering company dedicated to developing innovative products for pets. The company’s mission is to help pets live longer, healthier, and happier lives by providing them with access to the most researched products available. Bio Health Solutions is committed to advancing the field of veterinary medicine through research, development, and collaboration with leading academic researchers and industry partners. To learn more, visit biohealthsolutions.com.

