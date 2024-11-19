Request for Proposals: District Judges Foundation Conference
News Item
Request for Proposals: District Judges Foundation Conference
Read the Cover Letter
Questions Due: December 6, 2024
Request for Proposals: District Judges Foundation Conference
Posted: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Read the Cover Letter
Read the Request for Proposal
Questions Due: December 6, 2024
Answers Posted: December 13, 2024
Proposal Submission Deadline: December 20, 2024
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.