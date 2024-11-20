The Air Came to a Stop Ryan Kiscaden

To help combat workforce challenges, a feel-good, fictional story sparks curiosity in trade careers

This book was written to educate youth about our everyday heroes of comfort.” — Ryan Kiscaden, Author

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Up Trades Series Releases HVACR-Themed Children’s Book

To help combat workforce challenges, a feel-good, fictional story sparks curiosity in trade careers.

“The Air Came to a Stop”, a new children’s book designed for children ages 4-10, follows a child named Kay, who is feeling unusually warm during school. When Kay tries to help her classmates, she inadvertently causes an air conditioning problem. When the contracting company Next Up Trades and their HVACR professionals, Gomer Gopher and Drafty Giraffe arrive, the students learn about teamwork, HVACR technology, and develop a deeper appreciation for the skilled trades.

Ryan Kiscaden, a marketer in the HVACR and plumbing industries, developed the “The Air Came To A Stop” to inspire the next generation of HVACR professionals. The story does so by illustrating how skilled technicians are necessary, essential and of value to society.

“This book was written to educate youth about our everyday heroes of comfort," said Kiscaden. "When you introduce children to new vocabulary and showcase how technicians help others; it provides an impactful way of showing how exciting this stable and technology-driven field really is."

Barton James, president, and CEO of ACCA (Air Conditioning Contractors of America) and sponsor of the book emphasized the importance of this initiative. “Our country’s youth truly are the future of this amazing industry; this book is vital to address the critical shortage of skilled technicians in our industry," said James. “By engaging children at a young age, we’re planting seeds for future opportunities in HVACR and encouraging them to explore skilled trade careers.”

"The Air Came to a Stop," available in both paperback and eBook versions, can be found on Amazon and through ACCA’s online store. In addition to the English version, a Spanish version is also available in all formats and distribution channels.

For more information on the Next Up Trades series, please visit www.nextuptrades.com.

###

About Ryan Kiscaden

Ryan Kiscaden is an author, an HVACR and plumbing marketer, and is employed by a major plumbing manufacturer. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and an MBA from Elizabethtown College. He lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with his wife and two young sons. His experiences include working for an HVACR and plumbing wholesaler, running a non-profit focused on recycling thermostats and major plumbing equipment and plumbing category manufacturers. More information on his professional background is available on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.