Franklin County Woman Charged with Theft, Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Adult

FRANKLIN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a theft allegation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Huntland woman.

On July 9th, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, agents began investigating allegations of theft by Betty Duncan, who operated a care facility in Franklin County. Agents learned that an 82-year-old female who had been under Duncan’s care passed away in March. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that a review of the woman’s financial accounts found discrepancies, where large sums of money were transferred from the victim’s account to an account co-owned by Duncan. During that investigation, agents identified Duncan as the individual responsible for taking the money.

On November 18th, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Betty Jean Duncan (DOB 09/20/1969) with one count of Theft over $250,000 and one count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Vulnerable Adult. On November 19th, TBI agents and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department arrested Duncan. She was transported to the Franklin County Jail and booked on a $500,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.