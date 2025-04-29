TBI Agents Investigating Use of Force Incident in Sullivan County

At the request of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred Tuesday morning, involving deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the Sullivan County Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was executing a search warrant at a mobile home in the 300 block of Barnett Drive in Kingsport. Preliminary information indicates that as the team approached the residence, an individual fired shots from inside. One deputy returned fire. No one was injured during the incident. After a short standoff, the subject inside the mobile home surrendered and was taken into custody.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer was justified in these matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to respective departments to answer as they see fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.