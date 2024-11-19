See the PureForge Brakes Ferrari 488 Challenge Race Car at PRI December 12-14

PF Brakes Calaro's 488 Ferrari Challenge Car

The PureForge booth 4455 is in the Indiana Convention Center – Yellow Hall.

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year's edition of the American Speed Festival at M1 Concourse, PureForge was prominent again on the M1 fleet track cars, including the Ford Mustang MACH 1s, the Toyota GR86s, and the Porsche Caymans. Additionally, garage owner Fred Calero equipped his Ferrari 488 Challenge race car with AtomicForged Brakes.Calero was enthusiastic about running the AtomicForged Brakes at this year's American Speed Festival. Going in, he believed that the brakes would give his Ferrari 488 Challenge race car an edge over other Ferrari Challenge race cars that run on carbon ceramic brakes."Based on my track experience at M1 in the Ferrari and having run the car all weekend, I found that the AtomicForged Brakes performed as well as the factory carbon ceramic Ferrari brakes. My 488 Ferrari Challenge race car, when pushed near the limits, had reduced brake fade, and I was able to run similar lap times over two days of track events, with no change in braking performance with a cost at sixth of the standard equipped brakes," says Calero."Dave Sherman and the PureForge engineering team designed, built, and produced racing brakes for my Ferrari. They measured and built everything from my existing parts. They light-weighted the friction rings, produced aluminum hats, and provided racing pads that all worked perfectly from the 1st practice session to the last lap on Sunday afternoon," adds Calero."We have all the confidence through our independent testing that our brakes would perform and deliver less fade and higher "µ" (peak friction performance) levels all weekend. Our brakes did match the challenge race cars braking performance, which is incredible--all at a fraction of the price of replacing the carbon-ceramic brakes." Says Dave Sherman, Director.About PureForgeBrakesPureForgeBrakes is an Automotive Brake Technology Company. The AtomicForgedBrake treatment is a proprietary technology that improves rotor and pad longevity, reduces high brake maintenance costs, and reduces environmental dust associated with traditional brake wear. www.pureforge.com About M1 ConcourseLocated in Pontiac, Michigan, M1 Concourse is Michigan's premiere automotive and events destination. The 87-acre property features a 1.5-mile closed track and 255 private garages. Learn more at www.m1concourse.com

