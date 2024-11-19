Climate Earth™ Generates First-Ever EPD for CarbiCrete's™ Cement-Free Concrete, Achieving Significant Carbon Reduction

CarbiCrete™ Cement-Free CMUs

This EPD sets a new standard for concrete, showing a 20X lower Global Warming Potential for CarbiCrete’s Concrete Masonry Units compared to the industry average

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Climate Earth and CarbiCrete announced the release of the first-ever Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for CarbiCrete’s cement-free concrete masonry unit (CMU) at the November Concrete Masonry and Hardscapes Association’s (CMHA) Canadian Hardscapes Activities Meeting in Montreal, QC.Verified by ASTM under Concrete Masonry and Segmental Concrete Paving Product EPD Requirements, November 11 2020. V1 .0, the EPD reveals that CarbiCrete’s CMU boasts a Global Warming Potential (GWP) 20 times lower than the industry average for CMUs, establishing a new benchmark for the industry in low-carbon concrete solutions. This first-ever EPD, enables CarbiCrete to substantiate their sustainability efforts with precise, transparent data.The supply chain approach to this EPD, enabled a much lower GWP related to the cementitious materials used in CarbiCrete’s product. Any time specific data for A1 (material), A2 (transport) and A3 (manufacturing) are utilized, the more accurately the GWP will be represented. Taking these additional steps with cement replacement, proved a much lower embodied carbon, which brought the GWP down to 11.7 kg CO2 ep per m3 of concrete. If CarbiCrete had utilized Industry average data it would have resulted in a GWP over 200."CarbiCrete’s innovative approach—eliminating cement and drastically reducing CO2 emissions—sets them apart as a true leader in sustainable concrete," said Chris Erickson, CEO of Climate Earth. "By working together, we’re able to create product and site-specific EPDs showcasing these extraordinary carbon reductions. Different from industry averages, our EPDs capture the full impact of using local suppliers and recycled materials, empowering clients to highlight their sustainability efforts with clarity and precision.”“This EPD demonstrates the substantial impact that our technology has on reducing the CO2 footprint of concrete. CarbiCrete’s technology provides considerable value to the construction industry and end users, and this EPD enables them to make more informed comparisons to meet their sustainability goals,” says Jacob Homiller, CEO of CarbiCrete. “We look forward to working with Climate Earth on additional EPDs as we bring to market more innovative products to decarbonize the built environment.”CarbiCrete’s Breakthrough SolutionInitially produced for their customer Patio Drummond™, CarbiCrete developed this cement-free concrete masonry unit (CMU) which substantially reduces environmental impacts compared to traditional concrete without any compromise on performance. CarbiCrete substitutes steel slag for cement; the primary binder in concrete. Steel slag, a byproduct of steel production, has the right composition to react with carbon dioxide.In concrete production, curing is the process where CMUs harden and strengthen after they have been molded. During curing, CO₂ reacts with the slag, creating calcium carbonate, which bonds the concrete while trapping the CO₂. CarbiCrete’s process removes CO₂ from the atmosphere by locking it into the concrete, efficiently reducing the environmental impact. By using plant and product-specific EPDs, CMU manufacturers, architects, and builders alike can access transparent, accurate, GWP data to showcase the true environmental benefit of their materials.The Groundbreaking Impact of CarbiCrete’s First-Ever EPDCarbiCrete’s technology provides a powerful solution for architects, engineers, builders, and CMU manufacturers for achieving their sustainability goals. By eliminating cement, and utilizing cementitious materials like steel slag, and biogenic carbon, the GWP is a fraction of traditional CMUs.> Architects and engineers can meet green building certification requirements.> Builders can reduce their environmental impacts and stay ahead of evolving regulations.> CMU manufacturers can strengthen their market position, setting the standard for sustainable construction practices.*Get an Inside Look at the Process and Data Behind CarbiCrete’s First-Ever EPD*Join us for an exclusive webinar on January 21, 2025 to dive deeper into the impact of CarbiCrete's cement-free concrete solution, featuring experts from both Climate Earth and CarbiCrete.This webinar will feature Jacob Homiller, CEO of CarbiCrete and Hossein Tavakoli, Climate Earth’s Director of North American LCA & EPD Services. They will provide an in-depth look at the LCA/EPD process, share technical insights on how CarbiCrete achieves such remarkable GWP reductions, and answer your questions.Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the future of sustainable concrete.For more information, contact:Jules Conde, Director of Marketing, Climate Earth: jules@climateearth.com, +1 (415) 529-3653Yuri Mytko, Chief Marketing Officer, CarbiCrete: yuri.mytko@CarbiCrete.com, +1 (514)636-3614

