Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces 2024 Civics Essay Contest & Theme: “Why Trusted Sources Matter.”

November 15, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced the 2024 Civics Essay Contest and its theme: “Why Trusted Sources Matter.”

“Voters today are inundated with significantly more information than those of previous generations, and the information shared across multiple platforms may or may not be accurate,” said Secretary Hargett. “The 2024 Civics Essay Contest hopes to have students consider their sources of information, so they can grow to make informed decisions and encourage others to do the same.”

Those interested in participating in the 2024 Civics Essay Contest can view the rules and submit essays online by visiting sos.tn.gov/civics-essay-contest. The submission deadline is Jan. 31, 2025.

The Civics Essay Contest is part of the Secretary of State’s longstanding civics engagement program, designed to prepare Tennessee students to become actively engaged citizens. All public, private school, or home school association students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to participate.

Winners will receive a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a trip to the State Capitol. First-place winners in each grade level will receive a $500 scholarship, with second and third-place winners receiving $250 and $100, respectively.

Additional resources to support civic engagement include lesson planning to help teachers incorporate civic engagement and citizenship into their curriculum. The Anne Dallas Dudley Award Program is also designed to increase voter registration thresholds among high school students who meet voting age eligibility requirements For more information about the Secretary of State’s civic engagement and education efforts, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

###