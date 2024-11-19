Bioprocess Validation Market to Witness 9.10% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

The major drivers of the market comprise the increasing regulatory needs, the rising demand for biology, and improvements in biomanufacturing technologies.

Westford, USA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Bioprocess Validation Market size will attain the value of USD 900.48 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The bioprocess validation market trends are increasing regulatory requirements, increasing biological requirements and advancement in biomanufacturing technology. The market is driven by high complexity of bioprocesses and growing personalized medicines. However, there are few restraints hindering the bioprocess validation market growth and challenges related to regulatory changes and compliance and regulatory challenges. Nonetheless, the market is projected to gain notable growth soon owing to opportunities like expansion of biopharmaceuticals and innovations and integration of digital solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioprocess Validation Market "

Pages – 197

Tables - 90

Figures – 71





Bioprocess Validation Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 448.62 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 900.48 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Testing Type, Stage, Mode and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals and Biologics Key Market Opportunities Rising Emphasis on Contamination Control Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Bioprocess Validation Market Segmental Analysis

The Global Bioprocess Validation Market is segmented based on Testing Type, Stage, Mode, and Region.

Based on Testing Type, the market is divided into Extractables & Leachables Testing, Bioprocess Residuals Testing, Viral Clearance Testing, Filtration & Fermentation Systems Testing, Others.

Based on Stage, the market is divided into Process Design, Process Qualification, Continued Process Verification.

Based on Mode, the market is divided into In House, Outsourced.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Bioprocess Residuals Testing Segment to Dominate Due to Stringent Regulations

As per bioprocess validation market outlook, the bioprocess residuals testing segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 is predicted to dominate throughout the forecast period because of stringent policies and quality assurance offered. Strict norms necessitate the identification and quantification of toxins, contaminants, and unreacted materials in biopharmaceutical goods for confirming efficacy and safety.

Outsourced Segment is Growing Due to its Cost-efficiency

Outsourced is expected to gain notable market share in the coming years due to knowledge acquisition and cost efficiency. Outsourcing provides skilled workers with specialized skills and advanced technology, confirming quality outcomes. Furthermore, the use of external services for it delivers optimal scalable solutions, and enables companies to meet changing requirements without restriction, thus impacting the segment’s growth.

North America is Dominating Due to Rising Innovations in Biomanufacturing

North America is the dominant region among others and is likely to lead in the forecast period owing to several innovations in biomanufacturing and technological advancements, with new instruments and techniques. Furthermore, the growth of the region is significantly influenced by research and development along with a high focus on modernization, which supports the demand for advanced validation services. Furthermore, the region’s advanced biopharmaceutical sector with the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Drivers

Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals and Biologics

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Growth of Contract Manufacturing Organizations





Restraints

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Complication of Validation Processes

Prominent Players in Bioprocess Validation Market

Eurofins Scientific, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza

Danaher Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

SGS S.A.

Toxikon Corporation

Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd.

KDC/ONE

Ecolab Life Sciences

Celerion

Apex Bio

PAREXEL International





Key Questions Answered in Bioprocess Validation Market Report

What are the key growth factors of the market?

Which is the fastest growing region in the market?

Who are the key restraints of the market?

What is the current size of the market?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and biologics), restraints (complication of validation processes), opportunities (rising emphasis on contamination control) influencing the growth of bioprocess validation market.

Market Dynamics : Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the bioprocess validation market.

: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the bioprocess validation market. Product Development/Innovation : An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the bioprocess validation market.

: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the bioprocess validation market. Market Growth : Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

: Detailed information on profitable growing industries. Market Trends : Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.





