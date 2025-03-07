Novacap Announces Successful Exit from Smyth Companies, LLC

MONTREAL, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm, is pleased to announce the successful exit of its investment in Smyth Companies, LLC ("Smyth"), a premier provider of innovative and sustainable labeling solutions for consumer products. Smyth has been acquired by Crestview, a private equity firm focused on the middle market, further positioning the company for continued success and growth. This marks a significant milestone for Novacap and reinforces its commitment to fostering growth and operational excellence within its portfolio companies.

Since Novacap's initial investment, Smyth has expanded its market position as a trusted partner to leading global consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands. Under Novacap's ownership, the company has implemented key strategic initiatives, invested in state-of-the-art equipment, and successfully implemented its "One Smyth" operational philosophy. These efforts have positioned Smyth as a national leader in prime label solutions, with a well-invested manufacturing footprint and a diversified customer base.

“Our partnership with Smyth exemplifies Novacap's ability to drive long-term value creation through operational improvements and strategic initiatives,” said Domenic Mancini, Senior Partner at Novacap. “We are incredibly proud of the progress achieved by the Smyth team and confident that the company is well-positioned for continued success in the evolving labeling and packaging industry.”

“Novacap's strategic guidance and investment have been instrumental in accelerating our growth and enhancing our ability to serve our customers with cutting-edge labeling solutions,” said Scott Fisher, President of Smyth Companies. “We are grateful for their support and look forward to continuing our journey as an industry leader.”

The successful exit of Smyth underscores Novacap’s expertise in identifying and nurturing companies within the industrial and packaging sectors, leveraging sector knowledge to drive sustainable and scalable growth.

Baird served as financial advisor while Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Fox Rothschild LLP provided legal counsel to Novacap. Evercore served as financial advisor while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP provided legal counsel to Crestview Partners.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Industries, Financial Services, and Digital Infrastructure. Novacap combines deep sector-specific expertise with strategic and operational excellence to support entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$11 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap continues to drive innovation and growth. For more information, please visit: https://novacap.ca.

About Smyth Companies, LLC

Established in 1877, Smyth Companies, LLC (Smyth) is a leading provider of high-impact label decoration for consumer goods products. From neighborhood businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Smyth’s trusted Labels Without Limits®, Dow Beauty, and PurePack® brands provide quality, innovative packaging solutions to brand owners in the beauty, health, personal care, household, food, automotive, private label, and beverage markets. Using a broad range of print technologies from traditional roll- and sheet-fed to digital and expanded gamut printing, Smyth’s products include pressure sensitive, cut and stack, and in-mold labels; shrink sleeves; flexible packaging, including pouches and rollstock; and promotional; as well as fulfillment services, and equipment application and support. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Smyth has eight production facilities in North America, employing more than 550 associates. For more information on Smyth please visit www.smythco.com.

Media inquiries:

Renata Kappaun

Senior advisor, communications

rkappaun@novacap.ca

+1 514-234-4152

