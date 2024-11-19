Tryon , Carri Bass Photo and Art, anounces the Premier Showing of John Lowell Treadways new Book and Art

Carri Bass to host Tryon North Carolina will host the tenth annual Tryon International Film Festival(the Sundance of the South) November 22nd through the 24nd.

TRYON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning this month Cari Bass Photography in downtown Tryon will host the work of renowned artist John Lowell Treadway whose fanciful pieces, known as mindscapes, set his work apart from his contemporaires.He never made any money in his lifetime. "He was the quintessential broke artist, but his work was absolutely amazing,"says Clayton Smith , a writer who has published a book about Treadway. His intricate and detailed drawings feature birds and other creatures in ink, pencil, and mixed media. He was educated at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Miller -Wagner School of Decorative Arts and studied privately with the renowned landscape artist John Rogers Cox. His work has been featured on posters for bands "The Grateful Dead" and "Widespread Panic".The exhibit featuring Treadsway's book and work opens this month at the Carri Bass Photography , 158 N. Trade St. November 15th through December.

