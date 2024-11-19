WILBY.Ai is proud to launch THINK1, a revolutionary platform that can instantly translate any video advertisement

A new translation service is being introduced by WILBY.AI called THINK1 Ai.

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now, watch any ad in your language, transforming global advertising and reaching audiences like never before.

WILBY.Ai, a leader in artificial intelligence-driven language solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Think 1.Ai, a groundbreaking platform set to transform the world of advertising by offering real-time, seamless translation in 165 languages. This cutting-edge technology allows brands and advertisers to break down language barriers, ensuring that audiences worldwide can engage with advertising content in their native language—regardless of where the ad was created.

Think 1.Ai empowers advertisers to deliver more personalized, culturally relevant ads across diverse markets, making global campaigns more impactful and accessible. With just one click, advertisers can instantly adapt their messages, tone, and content to suit local languages and cultural nuances, increasing the effectiveness of their outreach while reducing the time and cost traditionally required for localization.

"Think 1.Ai is a game-changer for video advertisers around the world," said Simon Wilby, CEO of WILBY.Ai. "By offering real-time translations and cultural adaptation at scale, we’re empowering brands to communicate more effectively with global audiences, ensuring that every viewer gets the message in a way that resonates with them. This is the future of advertising, where language is no longer a barrier, but a bridge."

As digital advertising continues to evolve, WILBY.Ai’s Think 1.Ai aims to redefine how brands interact with consumers, making global advertising campaigns faster, more efficient, and more impactful than ever before. Whether you're a multinational corporation or a small startup, Think 1.Ai provides the tools to scale your message across borders and engage audiences in their preferred language with ease.

WILBY.Ai is a pioneering artificial intelligence company specializing in language and communication solutions. Our mission is to break down language barriers and bridge the gap between cultures using cutting-edge AI technology. With a focus on accessibility, personalization, and real-time translation, we help businesses connect with global audiences in a way that’s meaningful, effective, and efficient.

Fast and Accurate AI-Powered Video Translation Quickly and effectively translates video content into multiple languages, enabling users to reach international audiences with ease. Advanced AI algorithms ensure translations are precise and culturally relevant, preserving the integrity of the original content. Support for Multiple Speakers Capable of distinguishing and translating multiple voices in a single video, WILBY AI’s technology enables smooth, clear translations even in group discussions or interviews. Real-Time Subtitles Generated by AI Automatically generates subtitles in real-time, enhancing accessibility and engagement. This feature allows audiences worldwide to enjoy content with immediate and synchronized subtitles in their preferred language. AI Voice Imitation Technology for Authentic Replication This innovative voice imitation technology accurately replicates each speaker’s unique voice, tone, and style across different languages, making for a natural and consistent viewing experience. Voice Cloning and Matching Engine WILBY AI’s advanced voice cloning engine allows for the seamless replication of voices across translations. The voice-matching system adapts each speaker’s voice to the target language while retaining natural expressiveness. Speech Synthesis with AI for Natural, Expressive Output High-quality speech synthesis enhances the audio output with natural, expressive tones that improve the listening experience, whether for entertainment, business presentations, or educational content. AI-Driven Audio Generation for High-Quality Sound Automated sound generation tools create high-quality audio in multiple languages and accents, ideal for content creators seeking consistent, professional audio across multilingual projects. Custom Voice R.V.C. Technology for Unique Voice Outputs WILBY AI’s Custom Voice R.V.C. (Recurrent Voice Customization) technology allows users to create distinct, branded voices that are personalized to their content or organization, ensuring a memorable and unique audio presence. AI-Based Noise Reduction for Enhanced Clarity Built-in noise reduction technology ensures clear audio in any environment, minimizing background noise and allowing the speaker’s voice to shine, regardless of recording conditions. A Vision for the Future from Simon Wilby, CEO of WILBY AI “Our goal with WILBY AI’s new video translation suite is to make multilingual communication accessible, accurate, and personal,” said Simon Wilby, CEO of WILBY AI. “This technology provides content creators and businesses with the tools they need to communicate naturally with audiences worldwide. It’s a step toward a world where language is no longer a barrier but a bridge for deeper connection and understanding.” About WILBY AI WILBY AI is a leader in AI-driven innovation, dedicated to creating accessible and effective technology solutions for global users. With advancements in video translation, voice technology, and AI-powered tools, WILBY AI is committed to shaping the future of communication. With WILBY AI’s new video translation suite, multilingual communication has never been easier or more effective, empowering creators and businesses to connect authentically with audiences worldwide.

