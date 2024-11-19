Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,327 in the last 365 days.

Portland Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft and Financial Exploitation of Elderly Man

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Portland woman on numerous charges, including theft and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.        

In May 2023, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents began investigating allegations of financial exploitation involving an elderly Portland resident and business owner. The investigation revealed that Eileen Theresa Santangelo (DOB: 5/18/54) entered into a trust agreement with the victim and misappropriated money and properties for her own personal gain. Further investigation revealed that Santangelo fraudulently used the victim’s credit card before and after his death.

Last week, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Santangelo with one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card over $10,000, one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card over $1,000, three counts of Theft over $250,000, two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable/Elderly Adult over $250,000, and two counts of Money Laundering. On Monday, she was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Portland Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft and Financial Exploitation of Elderly Man

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more