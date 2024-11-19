Dayton Public Schools students visit the 445th Airlift Wing

Master Sgt. Frederick Geck, 445 Airlift Wing recruiter, briefs students from Meadowdale Career Technology Center about the Air Force and answers questions about potential career paths, enlistment requirements, physical fitness standards, specific Air Force roles and educational opportunities Oct. 18, 2024. During their visit to the wing, the students toured a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and participated in demonstrations with the 445th ASTS, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron and 445th Security Forces Squadron.

