Verifying Your Identity for FEMA Assistance in South Carolina After Hurricane Helene

You do not need identification to start the application process for FEMA assistance if you were affected by Hurricane Helene. However, FEMA may need proof of identity, residence and other documentation before assistance can be paid.

If FEMA is unable to verify your identity during the application process, you will be required to submit one of the following supporting documents:

Documentation from the Social Security Administration, or other federal entity, containing full or last four digits of your Social Security Number.

Social Security card if sent with federal or state-issued identification.

Employer’s payroll document containing full or last four digits of your SSN.

Military identification.

Marriage license to confirm proof of maiden name.

U.S. passport.

On a case-by-case basis, FEMA may allow applicants residing in U.S. territories to submit specific identity verification documents, such as voter registration cards, etc.

Additionally, if you applied for assistance on behalf of a U.S. minor (child) citizen for your household, you must send FEMA any of the documents listed above, if in the child’s name, or the child’s birth certificate. You must also submit a copy of the child’s Social Security card or documentation from the Social Security Administration, or other federal entity, containing the full or last four digits of the child's SSN.

If you have not applied for FEMA assistance yet, there is still time to submit your application. Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation who were affected by Hurricane Helene are eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.

You can apply in several ways: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, in person at any Disaster Recovery Center, on your phone using the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.