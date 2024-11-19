DoHS Announces Forthcoming Closure of West Virginia Children’s Home

DoHS is committed to placing the current residents in appropriate, supportive environments that align with their individual needs. Ensuring the well-being and continued support of the children in the State’s care remains the utmost priority.

Recognizing the impact of this decision on staff, DoHS will prioritize opportunities for WVCH employees who are interested in continuing their service within other programs or roles within DoHS and the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF). These employees will be considered for relevant positions across the State’s network of services.

The facility currently operates at an annual program cost of approximately $1.7 million due to its continuous 24/7 operation. Typically, there is an average of two to five children at the facility, with capacity for seven male residents. Additionally, a recent study by ZMM Architects highlighted the need for $7.8 million in deferred maintenance and safety measures to bring the historic building up to code.

WVCH, originally completed in 1909 with additions in 1916 and 1935, is a historic building with significant architectural value. Spanning approximately 25,200 square feet over three levels, the facility has been well-maintained over the years but now faces challenges due to its age and structural requirements.

Moving forward, the State is evaluating all potential uses for the historic WVCH building to preserve its legacy and ensure it continues to contribute positively to the Elkins community. Plans will be developed in coordination with the West Virginia Real Estate Division.

Further discussions and planning are underway to ensure a seamless transition, and updates will be communicated as they become available.

